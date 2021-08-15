Politics
Boris Johnson speaks on visas for Afghan students | Foreign police
Boris Johnson has pledged the government will try to help 35 Afghan students get visas to travel to the UK, after they were barred by the Foreign Office from receiving prestigious UK scholarships this year.
As students feared their scholarships would make them Taliban targets, the prime minister intervened to say that efforts would be made to speed up their visas, hours after the Foreign Ministry defended its decision to prevent it from taking place in September.
At first, the Foreign Ministry said it was postponing their Chevening scholarships for one year because it was unable to manage their visas at the Kabul embassy, which is being evacuated.
Students learned the news this month in a letter from the British Ambassador to Kabul, Sir Laurie Bristow.
After much deliberation, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Department has, with deep regret, decided to suspend the Chevening program in Afghanistan for the 2021-2022 academic year, the letter said.
The current circumstances mean that the British Embassy in Kabul is unable to administer the parts of the program that need to be completed in Kabul in time for applicants to start their courses this year. We are so sorry, because we know this will be a huge disappointment for you.
The move sparked outrage with two former Conservative ministers David Lidington and Rory Stewart calling on Dominic Raab, the foreign minister, to intervene.
Pressed on the academics issue, Johnson told Sky News on Sunday: We want to make sure they can come and so we are doing everything we can to speed up their visas to get them as well.
The Guardian understands that Kabul elements of the program the embassy could no longer complete include travel administration and visa processing.
On Thursday, the students held a virtual meeting with officials from the UK Embassy in Kabul. The students offered alternatives for the final administration of their scholarships, including the processing of their visas in a third country. These options were rejected by the embassy at the time.
The students refuse to speak publicly about their situation, anxious not to jeopardize their scholarships, but also for fear of being identifiable by the Taliban.
Several of the students are members of vulnerable ethnic and religious minorities, some have already been displaced by Taliban violence, and their association with British universities could make them particular targets.
The students hope their scholarships will only be postponed, but they are deeply concerned that it may not be possible to leave Afghanistan in a few years.
We are losing this opportunity for this year, we are not sure about next year, it could be so hard [because of] our circumstances, we are trying to get out of this situation, said one on condition of anonymity.
Dr Nishank Motwani, director of research and policy at ATR Consulting in Kabul, said: “These are extraordinary times and this is when managers need to find creative solutions. The Chevening program is presented as the development of leaders for the future. They have to live up to their own mantra, because in the years to come, when the West wakes up to Afghanistan and sees what happened, who will they turn to?
These are the people, the greatest minds in the land [who] need to be saved. Afghanistan will need it. And those countries that have invested so much in Afghanistan over the past 20 years will need it.
