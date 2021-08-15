PPKM lowers BOR, Jokowi calls for improved vaccination and tracing against Covid-19

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the impact of the implementation of the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM is paying off. The average bed occupancy rate (BOR) in hospitals (RS) at the national level is 48.14%. In Jakarta also saw a decline of 29.4%.

“Alhamdulillah, BOR in Jakarta is already around 29.4%, West Java 32%, Central Java 38.3%, East Java 52.3%, in Banten 33.4%, in DI Yogyakarta 54.7 %. Wisma Athletes fell to 19.64 percent. Nationally, the BOR is at 48.14%, “Jokowi said on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube account on Sunday (8/15).

Therefore, Jokowi called for the daily vaccination schedule to be accelerated. He revealed that so far, the daily vaccination has reached 1.6 million per day.

“In addition to that, I also ask that centralized isolation be important. And also the testing, the tracing, I ask to continue to be improved. Last week I saw that our test increase went from 130,000 at 140,000. And for the plotting indicators between 5 and 7 even though it’s still in the medium category, but I should appreciate it because there is an increase, “he said.

Jokowi also called for more testing and tracing. He said this was done in order to quickly find out people who have been exposed to Covid-19.

“The tests must continue to be replicated so that we know who is exposed so that they can be treated immediately and not infect others,” he said. [ray]