Trump-appointed judge orders Biden to reinstate ‘stay in Mexico’





A Texas federal judge has ordered the overturn of a key immigration policy. The judge ordered the Biden administration to revert to Trump’s “stay in Mexico” policy. The move won’t go into effect for a week, giving the Biden administration time to appeal. Loading Something is loading.

A Texas federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump has ordered the Biden administration to revert to the controversial immigration policy of “staying in Mexico.”

The policy requires that asylum seekers go through their immigration case process in Mexico before entering the United States, rather than being safely admitted before their case is heard.

District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by Trump in 2019, said the Biden administration must continue to implement Trump’s policy until it is “legally rescinded,” according to CBS News. This means that Congress should act rather than letting the president change course through executive action alone.

Kacsmaryk’s decision from last Friday won’t go into effect until a week later, giving the Biden administration time to appeal.

Deportees cross a US-Mexico border bridge from Texas to Mexico on February 25, 2021 in Matamoros, Mexico. John Moore / Getty Images

The decision came following a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri, with Kascmaryk finding that both states suffered damage as a result of the decision being overturned. Those seeking asylum, Kacsmaryk argued, will use state resources such as schools and health services.

A nonprofit human rights organization found in December 2020 that more than 1,300 asylum seekers had been assaulted while waiting in Mexico, echoing the Biden administration’s concerns about the safety of those who were fleeing persecution and other dangerous circumstances that had prompted them to flee their country of origin.

The Biden administration has consistently deported people and returned some migrants to the border under the Trump administration’s Title 42, which justifies deportations on public health grounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned of “lack of stable access to housing, income and security” for asylum seekers when he rescinded “stay in Mexico” policy ” in June.

