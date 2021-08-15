Coordination centers set up to maintain public order during Muharram: Ashrafi – Pakistan





Posted Aug 15, 2021 7:32 PM

Coordination centers set up to maintain public order during Muharram: Achrafi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, said on Sunday that coordination centers had been set up across the country to maintain the public order and establish effective links between the ulama. -Mashaykh during the month of Muharramul Haram,.

In a meeting with leaders of different schools of thought and religious scholars, he said ideal arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in Muharramul Haram and that a swift response is being given to any complaints received at across the country to thwart any predicament.

Ashrafi also praised the cooperation of religious scholars and leaders of all schools of thought, saying the government was grateful to the ulama and scholars for this coordination and cooperation.

He said that peace and quiet in Muharram was only possible with the collective efforts of all.

Clerics, preachers and Zakireen must follow the Code of Conduct of Paigham-e-Pakisran, Ashrafi said, adding that religious harmony could be maintained by pursuing philosophy, without leaving his sect and not interfering in the beliefs of the others.

The ulama also appreciated the arrangements and efforts made by the office of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Religious scholars and Ulema-Mashaykh also announce that they are dissociating themselves from those who had been involved in sacrilegious remarks, denigration and degradation of holy places.

The clerics also called on the public to ensure the implementation of the SOP (standard operating procedure) against the coronavirus in Majalis, the processions and the congregations of Muharramul Haram.

Where possible, precautionary measures have been observed to ensure safety against the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after the meeting, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that if what Prime Minister Imran Khan had said about Afghanistan in 2009 had been accepted, there would not have been bloodshed.

Pakistan was with Afghanistan and the Afghan people, Ashrafi said, adding that we were peace facilitators, not with anyone at war.

He said that the value of the Pakistani army increased after seeing the Afghan government army.

The circumstances under which the Pakistani military defeated the threat of extremism and terrorism are laudable, Ashrafi said.

The Afghan government’s multibillion dollar army has turned out to be a wall of sand. Pakistan brought the Afghan Taliban and the United States to the negotiating table. Today, the vision, the thinking and the correctness of Pakistan’s position have been proven to be true in front of the whole world, he said.

Leaders of various schools of religious thought and renowned academics appealed to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, President of Pakistan Ulema Council, including Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan,

Allama Zubair Abid, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Allama Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan,

Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Qari Abdul Hakim Athar, Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Mufti Zia Madni, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Allama Zubair Abid and Pir Asad Shah Jamali.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/615091-Coordination-s-set-up-to-maintain-law-and-order-during-Muharram:-A

