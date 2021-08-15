As the Taliban moved through Afghanistan, here’s how Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden





As US President Joe Biden sparked a massive backlash against the Taliban’s reconquest of Afghanistan, he tried to deflect some of the blame from his predecessor Donald Trump. However, since former US President Trump is no longer on any social media platform, the tendency to seek out his take on the ongoing crisis in the South Asian nation has increased dramatically. At the time of this article’s publication, Trump’s last remarks on the matter were on August 13, when the Taliban had yet to capture the Afghan capital Kabul, but Herat and Kandahar had already fallen to insurgents. Speaking to his official blog site, Trump addressed the “tragic mess” in the war-torn country, but also asked, “Do you miss me again?”

Donald Trump said: “Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and shattered border, crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, rising inflation and exploited by the whole world MISS YOU AGAIN?

Earlier, on August 12, when the Taliban had conquered Herat and Kandahar, Trump launched the baseless claim of rigged presidential elections in the United States in November 2020. He said that while he is currently President of the United States – United, the withdrawal of American troops would be conditions. based. The former President of the United States said: If our 2020 presidential election had not been rigged, and if I was now president, the world would find out that our withdrawal from Afghanistan would be a conditional withdrawal. I have personally had discussions with the main Taliban leaders in which they understood that what they were doing now would not have been acceptable.

It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood it better than anyone. What is happening now is not acceptable. It should have been done a lot better, Trump added.

Biden blames Trump as Taliban conquers Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden appeared to divert criticism he received about the situation in Afghanistan to his predecessor Donald Trump. In an August 14 statement, while listing all the steps he took amid the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan following his decision to withdraw US troops from the South Asian country after two decades, Biden said also said he inherited the deal Trump struck that ultimately left the extremist group in the strongest military position since 2001.

The US president also said Trump reduced the number of US troops in the war-torn country to just 2,500 shortly before he left in January. However, Biden also promised that the US war in Afghanistan would not pass to the next US president after having already been presided over by at least four presidents.

