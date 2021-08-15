Will the PPKM be extended tomorrow? Here is Jokowi’s review

KOMPAS.com – The PPKM Level 4 which has been extended several times will end on August 16, 2021 tomorrow.

Will PPKM level 4 be extended again?

Towards the end of the PPKM on August 16, President Joko Widodo presented an impact assessment of the implementation of the PPKM on Bed occupancy rate (BOR) or occupancy rate of hospital beds.

The BOR would have decreased

Quoted on YouTube from the presidential secretariat on Sunday (8/15/2021), President Jokowi said the BOR or bed occupancy rates in hospitals have started to drop.

“Thank goodness the BOR in Jakarta is already around 29.4%,” Jokowi said.

According to Jokowi, this figure is the lowest in Java.

His party mentioned details of the BOR in a number of provinces on the island of Java. Here are the numbers:

West Java 32%

Central Java 38.3%

East Java 52.3%

Banten 33.4%

Yogyakarta Special Region 54.7%.

In addition, the president also said that the number of patients being treated at the Wisma Atlet emergency hospital has also decreased.

“Also the BOR at Wisma Athletes which also fell to 19.64 percent,” added Jokowi.

Jokowi also said the national BOR was 48.14%. So that DKI BOR is lower than the national one.

