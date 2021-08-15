PM Imran to chair NSC meeting tomorrow





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday to discuss national security issues in the wake of the current situation in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the prime minister’s office, the NSC session will start at 3:00 p.m. here in Islamabad.

The meeting will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and the security situation in the region.

The meeting will bring together heads of services, intelligence officials and civilian leaders, sources said.

It is relevant to mention here that the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday and said they expected to take power in a few days.

Taliban fighters were reaching the capital from all sides, a senior Afghan interior ministry official told Reuters.

However, no fights were reported.

Ashraf Ghani is also said to have tendered his resignation as Afghan president and left the country for Tajikistan, FYR News reported on Sunday, citing foreign media.

Indian media reported that Ashraf Ghani had resigned as President of Afghanistan. In addition, some British media have also claimed that Ashraf Ghani left for Tajikistan after resigning his post as Afghan president.

The ease of the Taliban’s advance, despite billions of dollars spent by the United States and others to bolster local Afghan government forces, has stunned the world.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, at a press conference on Sunday, said Pakistan had always suggested a political settlement on a military solution in Afghanistan and now the world has recognized our position.

He said the issue must be resolved through talks. Resolving the blaze through political talks and negotiations is the position Prime Minister Imran Khan has maintained for years, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

This is a defining moment for the Afghan leadership, said the foreign minister, adding that Pakistan seeks peace and stability only for the Afghans.

