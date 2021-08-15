On Trump’s August 13 Reinstatement Theory | Life in the valley





Did you think Donald Trump was going to be reinstated on Friday?

Yet we kept hearing in the media that allegedly huge percentages of Republicans, up to a third, expected the 45th president to be reinstated as the true winner in the 2020 election.

National media such as ABC told us on Friday to prepare for violence from angry Trump supporters when their hero was not reinstated.

Even if an irrefutable fraud was discovered, there is no provision in the Constitution to reinstate the previous president, so the whole idea was moot.

Now, it may be true that huge percentages of Republicans thought it would happen.

But I don’t know a single person who even mentioned it as a possibility. I know a few who think the election was shady, but none of them talked about reinstatement.

I’ve read many absurd letters to the editor, and to the best of my recollection, none said Trump would be reinstated.

I’ve never seen him argue on Facebook, at least on the posts that ended up in my news feed.

Well, you might say, maybe these people kept quiet for fear of public embarrassment. But it seems that people who would believe such things are precisely the type to speak out loud and have their point of view known on social media and the opinion page.

Maybe my Republican friends believed it but refrained from telling me, knowing that I despise Trump and think Joe Biden is the duly elected president. But over the past five years, my Republican friends who have backed Trump have had no problem telling me why they thought I was wrong, so why would they shake up now?

The only one I have heard of who said he believed Trump would be reinstated was Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, who seems very confused.

Again, I’m perfectly willing to be wrong, but having heard all kinds of wacky conspiracy theories, I’ve never heard anyone push this one.

I remember my undergraduate years at Syracuse University, a girl named Kathy Courtney.

She was among the leaders of an effort to name the new campus stadium the Ernie Davis Dome in honor of the late Heisman Trophy running back who died of leukemia.

Carrier Corp. invested tons of money to build the dome. Thus, we obtained the Carrier Dome, best known for regularly hosting more than 30,000 people for basketball games.

Nonetheless, it was a noble effort. I supported the Davis Dome campaign, but always thought the Ernie Davis Carrier Dome would have been a good compromise.

I had no idea what happened to Kathy Courtney until the other day.

It turns out that she has become Kathy Hochul, and in a few days, she will become Governor of New York, replacing the disgraced Andrew Cuomo.

The situation in upstate New York is reminiscent of Los Angeles-Antelope Valley in Los Angeles County. By that I mean the big population center has all the clout and there’s not much the little guy can do to avoid getting sucked in.

Hochul, from Buffalo in the far west of the state, is the first true governor of the north in a century. George Pataki (who beat Andrew Cuomo’s father, Mario, in 1994) was from Peekskill, but it’s close enough to New York City to be considered a suburb.

It will be interesting to see if Hochuls’ roots in the upstate make a difference.

Imagine Los Angeles County having an elected executive board and an AV resident filling that seat.

The William P. Warfords Column appears every Friday and Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.avpress.com/valley_life/about-that-aug-13-trump-reinstatement-theory/article_6eccfdb0-fd71-11eb-95dc-4b7482645e0e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos