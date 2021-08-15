How ‘Stan’ Culture Infiltrated Politics





A person holds a “Yang Gang” sign in support of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in Des Moines, Iowa, August 2019. | Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

American politics have always been a game of personality. Thomas Jefferson was the Democratic-Republican avatar of the agrarian nobility, unlike the centralist and federalist elite of John Adams. JFK was the dynamic future of the Americas; Richard Nixon’s past as a drab cloth coat. George W. Bushs aw-shucks Americanism was an implicit criticism of John Kerry, despite their common blue blood line. But there is something historically new about modern personal politics, something that can only be understood through the prism of one of the great figures of 21st century pop culture: Marshall Bruce Mathers III, aka Eminem, aka Slim Shady.

If you count yourself among any of the fan clubs mentioned above, KHive, Yang Gang, Cuomosexuals, you just might be a stan. This term, listed in the Oxford English Dictionary as an overzealous or obsessive fan, in particular. one celebrity in particular, is self-mockingly borrowed from Mathers Dido’s 2000 hit of the same name, a morbid story about the titular Slim Shady fan whose obsession ends in tragic violence. Stan culture, a shortcut for the obsessive and hyper-passionate subcultures that crop up around various celebrities, has moved beyond the realms of K-Pop, Marvel Comics, and many cultural points in between and now it has established itself in politics, a reflection of how social media and the weird passions it engenders are changing American life.

The Stans aren’t just enthusiasts for the objects of their affection, they’re evangelists, even paladins, creating reels, memes, and harassment campaigns on behalf of their chosen idols. They cultivate cultural micro-universes, with their own historical rivalries, vendettas and Talmudic knowledge banks.

Basically, standom is different from traditional fandom, in that you might be a fan of the Milwaukee Bucks or The Bachelorette. It involves an intense personal identification with his idol, where their preferences, beliefs and aesthetics are largely substituted for his and then defended at all costs. In a post-monocultural era, a stan-friendly politician is not a mass product of the Nixon era, but a boutique offering that activates his niche cultural affinities instead of a loosely defined American spirit.

Politics is now as much a marketing battle as the Billboard Hot 100 or the box office; it was inevitable that the stallion would eventually reach it. But to understand how it shapes public discourse and how it might or might not benefit ambitious politicians who own theirs, it’s helpful to see where the phenomenon has manifested itself before and who has been able to harness it the most. of success.

If you’re a middle-aged news consumer, the first time you encountered stan nomenclature was probably during one of the many hallucinatory, now almost forgotten events of the 2020s: Reportedly derailed by users. anti-Trump TikTok and K-pop stans. The narrative was almost too good to be true, too poetic in its generational conflict: the Trumps rally, seemingly flouting both public health recommendations in a pre-vaccine world and good taste amid ongoing protests for justice racial, was depressed in its participation by Internet connoisseurs young people who signed up for tickets with the express intention of not showing up.

While the direct impact of the campaigns is still somewhat uncertain, the stan military has at the very least been successful in getting Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale to boast massive RSVP numbers and reserve space for Outer overflow leading Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the beneficiary of her own fiercely. devoted fanbase, to then sing on Twitter that the Trump campaign has been ROCKED by teens on TikTok. Those who organized it may not have championed the name of a single politician, but their methods and tone were a perfect introduction for the mainstream politics to how Stan culture is organized and organized. imposes on the media ecosystem at large: through virality, simplicity and a deep sense of resentment and indignation.

Nowhere in mainstream politics is this combination better reflected than with the aforementioned Kamala Harris line army, the aforementioned KHive. The self-conferred pun nickname is reminiscent of Beyoncés BeyHive, infamous for her swift and relentless retribution against anyone who could smear (or even lightly criticize) the pop mogul. KHive, among them, many former Hillary Clinton supporters see themselves as frontline advocates for a pioneering politician who has challenged the obstacles that traditionally hold black women in politics to face continued and unfair scrutiny afterwards. his triumph on the 2020 ticket.

A supporter holds up a sign as then-Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 2019. | Scott Olson / Getty Images

Here, the substance of this complaint is less relevant than the form it takes. Members of KHive keep lists of their opponents, presumably as targets for relentless trolling. They generate a strange kitsch art. Some rarely leave the house without some form of identification of pro-Kamala clothing or merchandise. The KHive is only a political movement to the extent that Kamala Harris is literally a politician; in reality, the group is closer to a fandom. And with that in mind, it’s only natural that he came out of the 2020 Democratic primary, which featured a character cast almost as large and distinct as the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself.

This primary featured the KHive and the Yang Gang, but also the return of the Bernie Bros and pro-Warren Liz Lads, as well as an organized fan base for Pete Buttigieg, then mayor of South Bend, though he was missing. an equally catchy nickname. (These authors attempt to identify and activate a Bennet Bros move that has not yet succeeded.)

For the most intense devotees of contestants, the 2020 primary was, quite literally, a personality contest, with the unique charm of their favorite contestant the only thing between American democracy and oblivion, in this case being the great achievement. American standoms: the political project of Donald J. Trump, whose most devoted fans have engaged in all the behaviors described above (and much more).

The vast empire of the Trumps fandom almost makes the KHive look like a minor league ball. ostentatious boat parades, often surreal tributes on social media and almost ubiquitous remixes of the American flag celebrating their idol). Just as Harris taps into something ambitious in his most devoted fans, so does Trump, albeit with about as different an ideological character as one might imagine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/08/15/stan-cuomosexual-yanggang-harris-khive-504436 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos