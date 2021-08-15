The president decided that the price of the PCR test was 450,000 Rp – 550,000 Rp, that’s what PERSI said





DRAWING. Residents perform KONTAN / Fransiskus Simbolon antigen and PCR tests

Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto | Editor: Handoyo. KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) decided to lower the price of tests polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for the diagnosis of the corona virus (Covid-19). “I have spoken with the Minister of Health about this, I request that the cost of the PCR test be between 450,000 and 550,000 Rp,” Jokowi said in an official statement received by Kontan.co.id on Sunday. . (15/8). Indonesian Hospitals Association (PERSI) General Secretary Lia G. Partakusuma said the government has the power to regulate the price of PCR reagents / tests. Persi requested that in determining the selling price, the government take into account the operational costs of the laboratory’s needs such as special molecular lab rooms and the like, as the lab room has a fairly high safety standard with equipment. to comply with the standard. Read also: Legitimate! President cuts price of corona PCR tests by up to 50% to speed up corona testing We totally agree that the price of PCR will go down, but we are asking for help to get the purchase price down as well, Lia said when contacted on Sunday (15 / 8). Lia said that to lower the price of the PCR test, the government could ask for a special price for the purchase price. However, if this is not possible, a government subsidy is required so that the cost of the PCR test can be in the range of Rp 450,000-550,000, as requested by President Jokowi. In addition, PERSI ensures that hospitals / laboratories continue to perform PCR tests as usual. The PCR testing service is of course dependent on the capabilities of each hospital / laboratory. The implementation can take a while as they already bought at the old price, Lia said. As is known, the highest price of PCR tests in Indonesia based on the circular of the Minister of Health is currently IDR 900,000. Earlier, the Department of Health (Kemenkes) said it had discussed the plan to assess the price of the PCR test. This was also done in view of the large number of requests from the public. “We are open to any contribution, the team will discuss it later,” said the director of direct prevention and control of infectious diseases of the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Vendy Yhulia Susanto

Publisher: Handoyo.

