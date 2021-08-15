Chinese puppet rubs salt in US wounds as Taliban seize Afghanistan and scare Americans away





While China has been largely indifferent to the Taliban’s successful conquest of Afghanistan, the Xi Jinping administration’s willingness to formally meet with Taliban leaders a few weeks ago has indicated it was not openly opposed to the end of American hegemony in Kabul. Today, a leading Chinese media sidekick dropped the charade to launch a jibe against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the United States rushed to evacuate its remaining presence from war-torn Afghanistan. they had largely controlled for 20 years. After the Taliban emerged on the verge of absolute triumph on Sunday, with their fighters ordered to wait on the outskirts of Kabul and the government surrendering and initiating a “transfer of power,” Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times appeared being unable to hide his joy. Chinese puppet sarcastically asks if US “still stands behind the Afghan people” Amid the Taliban’s relentless and violent territorial gains in Afghanistan, Chinese state media have taken to Twitter to corner America’s top official. The Communist lackey asked Blinken sarcastically if he was still on the side of the Afghan people as the United States had always been committed to. Speaking to Twitter, the Global Times editor-in-chief said, “Mr. Blinken, where’s your favorite line? Do you not intend to announce your support for the Afghan people? He also compared the ongoing “power transition” to the chaos seen in the United States after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential election, only for Trump to claim the election was rigged and order his supporters to attempt a coup from the US Congress. . US conducts emergency evacuation of embassy workers On August 15, Antony Blinken told CNN that it was not in the interests of the United States to remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban insurgents entered the capital province of Kabul. Having failed to repel Taliban advances despite investing billions of dollars in four U.S. administrations deployed in the Afghan government, the government led by President Joe Biden on Sunday increased the number of U.S. troops to help with the emergency evacuation of US Embassy employees and Afghan civilians. Biden announced that a total of 5,000 US forces will now be sent to handle the evacuations and the conclusion of the US operation after 20 years on the ground. He had warned the Taliban that if they endangered American citizens or their mission, there would be consequences. Despite a hasty decision to expel US and NATO troops from an unstable state, the US Secretary of State insisted that the mission in Afghanistan had been “successful”, dismissing his comparison with Vietnam. Saigon. Blinken said the United States entered Afghanistan with a mission to deal with the people who attacked on September 11 and that this mission was successful, as AFP reported. He also rejected comparisons with the US departure from Saigon as the Vietnam War drew to a close in 1975. The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is compared to Saigon, when the capital of then-backed South Vietnam. United States was recaptured by Communist-led North Vietnam. two years after the American withdrawal. The United States had been in the country for 19 years. China’s perspective on the Taliban regime in Afghanistan During a press conference on July 29, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was asked about his meeting with the Afghan Taliban delegation and its relations with Beijing. He said the Taliban have the utmost sincerity in working and achieving peace. He is ready to work with other parties to establish a political framework in Afghanistan. “The Afghan Taliban will never allow any force to use Afghan territory to commit acts harmful to China,” the Chinese foreign minister said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/chinese-stooge-rubs-salt-in-us-wounds-as-taliban-seizes-afghanistan-and-makes-americans-flee.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos