British Parliament recalled to discuss Afghan crisis





LONDON (AP) British troops have arrived in Kabul to help evacuate all British citizens and employees from Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday, as British lawmakers were recalled to parliament after their summer recess to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan. Authorities said parliament would be recalled for a day on Wednesday to debate the government’s response to the crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also met his cabinet’s emergency committee on Sunday as the Taliban advanced in Kabul, the Afghan capital. After the meeting, Johnson said the priority was to get out the British citizens, as well as the Afghans who have assisted British forces in Afghanistan for the past 20 years, as quickly as possible “in the coming days. The ambassador works 24 hours a day, has been present at the airport to help process the requests, “he told Sky News.” We certainly have the means at the moment to get them out… C ‘ is just a matter of making sure they are able to do it over the next few days. The vast majority of UK embassy staff and officials have already left Afghanistan, Johnson said. The Sunday Telegraph reported that UK Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow would be airlifted out of the country on Monday evening. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on this report. Like other NATO allies, Britain began withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden announced in April that the United States was leaving on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001. Many British lawmakers have criticized Johnson’s Tory government for abandoning Afghanistan. Conservative Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the worst British foreign policy disaster since the failed British invasion of Egypt in 1956. Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, urged the government to explain what it plans to do to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and prevent it from once again becoming a base for international terrorism. Johnson said on Sunday that Britain would work on it with its allies in the United Nations Security Council and NATO, and ensure that no country recognizes the Taliban. I think it’s very important that the West works collectively to get this new government, be it the Taliban or anyone else, that no one wants Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for terrorism again. ” , did he declare. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace asserted that we had not betrayed Afghanistan. . “ It would be arrogant to think that we could resolve Afghanistan unilaterally, he said. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

