Traces of independence through the president’s speech

Indonesia has a political tradition of hosting Independence Day, including holding the President’s State Speech. In the document of the State Speeches of the President of the Republic of Indonesia of the time of President Soekarno to President Joko Widodo which was compiled, R&D compass, during President Soekarno’s day, the state speech was given every August 17. However, from the 1967 era of President Soeharto until the era of President Jokowi, the state speech took place on August 16, or the day before Indonesia’s independence commemoration. Some years, it is even delivered on August 14 and 15.

The speeches were delivered by the president to members of the MPR, DPR and DPD, while the public could also follow them directly through the media. Through his speech, the President shared various major themes and current issues as well as the various policies taken.

There is a peculiarity in the theme presented by each president. President Soekarno’s speech, for example, instilled the ideology and spirit of nationalism. Meanwhile, President Suharto focused on national development, especially the five-year development plan (Repelita).

Entering the era of reform, the theme of President BJ Habibie’s State of the Union address highlighted the problems of the social and economic crisis that arose after the 1997-1998 monetary crisis. President BJ Habibie also highlighted the issue of human rights.

During the time of President Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Dur, the theme of the speech was the inculcation of national values ​​and the spirit of unity. The context of Gus Dur’s speech was strongly correlated with the euphoria of political freedom, free speech and freedom of the press, which by this time had only existed for a few years.

Meanwhile, the theme of President Megawati Soekarnoputri’s state speech once again focused on economic recovery from the 1998 crisis and national unity. As is known, in the few years following the era of reforms, the national economic situation seems to be recovering, but this situation has not been evenly distributed throughout the country.

The themes of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s State of the Union address highlighted the importance of restoring the principles of democracy and reform. However, the dynamics of politics and law enforcement during the time of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono gained attention and were hurt by the rise of a number of public officials to ministerial level who have been jailed for being involved in corruption cases.

During the administration of President Joko Widodo, the state speech called on all elements of society to keep working and working hand in hand to build the nation. President Joko Widodo is determined to accelerate development through equitable distribution of infrastructure development for the progress of Indonesia.

Reflection of independence

Generally speaking, one of the important messages of the speech given by the head of state before the commemoration of the independence of Indonesia was to invite the public to reflect on the meaning of independence.

In the document of President Soekarno’s speech of August 17, 1966 entitled “Never leave history” or named Never leave history signifying the 21st anniversary of the independence of Indonesia to invite the Indonesian nation to hold on to history by remembering the struggles of the heroes who gained their independence from the colonialists. The community must continue to mobilize unity and solidarity for the next struggle. President Soekarno called on the people to believe in their own ability to develop after independence.

During the time of President Soeharto from 1967 to 1998, the context of the speech given to reflect on independence was that the president focused on the problem of development through the Repelita which was carried out on the basis of the mandate of Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution. In 1968, for example, President Suharto raised the topic Liberation of people from poverty (Kompas, August 19, 1968, page 1). At that time, the well-being of the population was still relatively low and the crime rate in this country was high due to economic pressures.

President Soeharto is listed as the president with the longest term since March 12, 1967, May 21, 1998, or for 31 years. During his reign, consistent dictions appeared in speeches, including political stability, development stability, Repelita, and national development. The issue of the presidential term and the fight against corruption has already been raised by President Soeharto in his speech of August 15, 1981. President Soeharto has stated that he does not intend to be president for life. The facts speak otherwise, with the power and the political system he controlled, Suharto was able to hold power for up to 31 years.

During the administration of President BJ Habibie, the content of the state speech before the commemoration of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia focused on the issue of human rights violations. The president apologized for the human rights violations committed in the past in suppressing the separatist movement. During this period, Indonesia’s foreign policy also made history with the referendum in East Timor to determine whether East Timor would remain part of Indonesia in 1999. Other questions raised in the speech concerned the eradication of corruption, collusion and nepotism. Habibie stressed that he must adhere to the principles of law and human rights which are balanced with human obligations.

