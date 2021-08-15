Speech by Prime Minister Modi for Independence Day Rs 100 lakh crore Plan of Gati Shakti 75 trains Vande Bharat 75 weeks Latest news from Red Fort

Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the nation on Sunday 75th Independence Day, announced that the government will soon launch “Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan” worth Rs 100 lakh crore which will contribute employment opportunities and holistic infrastructure.
The premier said the master plan will help our local manufacturers become competitive globally. It will also develop the possibilities of new future economic zones.
As India walks down the path of development, it needs to increase both manufacturing and exports, he said.
“We are about to present to you a national master plan from Prime Minister Gati Shakti in the near future. This new initiative worth Rs 100 lakh crore will provide employment opportunities for young people,” he said. declared.
While focusing on modern infrastructure, India needs to work on developing new infrastructure with a holistic and integrated approach, Modi said.
Speaking of India’s manufacturing prowess, he said that seven years ago the country imported cell phones worth $ 8 billion and today with incentive programs linked to the production in place, India exports $ 3 billion worth of cell phones.
He stressed the need to manufacture world-class products, using advanced innovation and new technology.
PM Modi used catchy slogans
From adding “Sabka Prayas” to its brand name “Sabka Saath …” to inventing the phrase “chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan” to encourage small farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used several catchy slogans in his Independence Day speech on Sunday.
PM Modi’s “can do” pitch
He also underlined his faith in the youth of the country, and said: “This is a ‘can do’ generation and they can achieve any goal.”
During his nearly 90-minute speech, the Prime Minister, who wore a traditional kurta and churidar complemented by a blue jacket and red-patterned saffron headgear, strongly insisted that every citizen come together to reach the objectives of the ‘Naya Bharat’ envisaged for the centenary of Independence.
‘Yahi Samay Hai’
Describing the next 25 years as “amrit kaal”, a reference to achieving the best in everything, he said the nation cannot wait that long to achieve these goals, forcing everyone to make efforts for that.
“Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka anmol samay hai (Now is the time, it is the right time, it is a precious time for India)”, he declared while reciting a poem at the end of his speech.
The formulation of his poem, later, was as follows: “Asankhya bhujaon ki shakti hai, har taraf desh ki bhakti hai. Tum utho tiranga lehra do, Bharat ka Bhagya fehra do …) is. flag, shakes the fate of India) “.
Charting the road map for the next 25 years, he said the country must change and the citizens will also have to change at the same time.
“To achieve our goals, we need ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, and also Sabka Prayas (everyone’s effort). It is important to achieve this,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister invoked his oft-quoted slogan of “Sankalp se Siddhi Tak”, declaring on the threshold of India’s 75th year of independence, “we must define our vision for the next 25 years”.
“Resolutions can be achieved if we reach heights of hard work and courage (‘Parishram aur Parakram ki Parakashtha’),” he said.
PM Modi announces 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks
Speaking to the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect different parts of the country in 75 weeks to mark the sighting of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
“The country has decided that 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect all corners of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence,” Prime Minister Modi said during his Independence Day speech.
Highlighting various government transportation programs, Prime Minister Modi said it was unprecedented how the UDAN program connected remote areas of the country and the speed at which new airports are being built.
(With entries from PTI, IANS)
