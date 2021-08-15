Politics
Joydebpur-Ishwardi double line project: ERD urged to move China on financing
The Ministry of Railways recently asked the Economic Relations Division to urge the Chinese government to reassess its decision not to fund the Joydebpur-Ishwardi double line project.
The ministry also explained the points raised by the Chinese authorities as reasons for not funding the Tk 14,250.61 crore project, making the railway expansion project uncertain.
After a meeting on June 9, Bangladesh Railways (BR) wrote to the Ministry of Railways mentioning the explanations.
On August 4, the ministry wrote to the ERD mentioning the explanations, officials familiar with the development said.
An ERD official on Thursday confirmed receiving the letter from the Ministry of Railways and said the letter would soon be forwarded to the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.
On March 29, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said the Chinese government would not fund the project due to “a lack of extensive preliminary work and insufficient feasibility study.”
Further exacerbating the crisis, Chinese contractors for this project and the Tk 16,104.45 crore Akhaura-Sylhet dual track project said they would not work in the projects after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO ) reduced the amounts payable to contractors.
Dhaka and Beijing signed a memorandum of understanding during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Dhaka in October 2016 to implement several infrastructure projects with China’s help.
The two aforementioned projects are part of these projects.
Both projects were approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) over two years ago. The Chinese contractors were selected through a direct procurement method without tendering.
The latest developments will cause a further delay in the implementation of the two projects and prolong the expectation of the population for better train services between the capital and the northeast and northwest regions, officials told this journal.
WHAT IS THE SOLUTION?
In November 2018, the government took on a project to transform the 174 km Joydebpur-Ishwardi railway line into double double track lines. The project deadline has been set for December 2024.
The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation was supposed to implement the project and the Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement in December 2018 approved a proposal of Tk 11,586.68 for the initiative.
In March 2019, BR requested a loan for the project from the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka via the ERD. On seven occasions in the past two years, the BR has recalled the loan to the Embassy.
In the last letter sent in January this year, BR called on the Chinese government to speed up the process of signing the loan agreement, stressing the importance of the synchronization of the two projects – the railway lines and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib railway bridge under construction. on the Jamuna River – to reap the desired benefits.
In another development, the PMO in October last year formed a committee to review negotiated contract prices for three projects involving China, including the Joydebpur-Ishwardi and Akhaura-Sylhet projects.
The other project – the Joydebpur-Mymensingh-Jamalpur double-track conversion project – has not been approved by Ecnec, and negotiations with China Railway International Group are not yet complete.
As part of the measures to reduce the cost of the Joydebpur-Ishwardi double line project, the PMO in November last year ordered the BR to reduce the price of Tk by 1,495.52 crore (12.91%) by Project contract of Tk 11,586.68 crore approved by Cabinet. Government Purchasing Committee.
He also asked BR to reduce the cost of the Akhaura-Sylhet project by Tk 3,354.31, or 20.8% of the total.
The two Chinese entrepreneurs disagreed with the revised costs and delivered the message to BR earlier this year.
EXPLANATION OF THE BR
The Ministry of Railways held a meeting on June 9 to discuss developments and find solutions regarding the projects.
Chaired by Minister of Railways Nurul Islam Sujan, the meeting decided to send a letter to the Chinese authorities via ERD regarding the Joydebpur-Ishwardi project.
Chinese authorities have cited four reasons for not funding the project.
Chinese authorities said the detailed investment estimate for the project was missing and the unit cost was too high.
BR said the detailed cost of the project was included in the revised feasibility report. The total investment cost of the project was $ 1,230.10 million, excluding IT-VAT.
However, according to the cost rationalization committee commissioned by the PMO, the construction cost of the project would be reduced by $ 152.39 million, the BR wrote.
On Chinese authorities’ observation that project income is low and debt repayment after operation will be at great risk, BR said detailed analysis shows that the project will bring in enough income. passenger and freight operations. There are also other indirect benefits.
“In addition, the national economy of Bangladesh is growing at a very rapid rate … In addition, the government of Bangladesh has a good track record in paying off foreign debts.
China had also said that the freight volume forecast base was insufficient and the financial calculation did not reflect the actual financial situation.
In this regard, BR said the project would increase the line’s capacity from 28 trains per day to 74 trains per day, of which 10 would be freight trains.
“Therefore, it is clearly understood that the section’s freight volume will be increased by more than 5% per year and that it will accumulate more revenue for Bangladesh Railway,” BR said.
