Honor of militia leaders labeled insult to East Timor and Australia
The poll ultimately ended a quarter of a century of Indonesian occupation, but not before a campaign of terror that forced 250,000 people to flee to Indonesian West Timor and resulted in the deployment of an international peacekeeping force. peace led by Australia.
Savage returned as a UN investigator between 2001 and 2005 as part of an investigation by his serious crimes unit into a rampage of kidnappings, assaults, rapes and killings by pro militias. -indonesian.
The Indonesians in ’99 continuously pushed this line that it was rogue elements of the Indonesian military supporting the militias, said Savage, who was in 2012 seriously injured by a child suicide bomber while in Afghanistan as an AusAID advisor.
This [award to Guterres] completely dispels this myth because for them to give him such a high distinction, which can only be for his role there [in East Timor], shows that he has clearly done a good job for the Indonesian government.
The decision to include Guterres alongside a German scientist who assisted Indonesia on climate issues, a veteran journalist and a deceased scholar from Aceh province to receive the Joko Prize met with a some opposition in Indonesia, with a group of civil society groups claiming it was like pouring vinegar on the wounds of the victims.
An open letter was also written to Joko by Cris Carrascalao, whose teenage brother Manelito and 11 others were killed in an attack on their family home in Dili where independence supporters gathered in April 1999. The massacre was recounted in the indictments of the UN. against Guterres and other militiamen.
Carrascalao, whose mother is Indonesian, said she was dismayed and disgusted by the honor bestowed on Guterres and urged the president to change his mind.
[My brother] was only 16 years old. He was shot, killed with machetes every time each militia entered the house, on the orders of Eurico Guterres, she said.
My family was ordered to be killed until the seventh generation.
Our house was full of civilians who were displaced from the villages, with the escalation of violence perpetrated by militia groups across the half-island.
Is this how you want your presidency to be recalled? I urge you to consider removing the medal you gave to this mass murderer.
The Indonesian Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, however defended this honor.
Eurico Guterres was fighting alongside the forces of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia when we were developing East Timor as part of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, he said.
He was also supported by Lieutenant-General Agus Widjojo, former co-chair of the Indonesia-East Timor Truth and Friendship Commission, who argued that he was a worthy recipient.
He said that although human rights violations were later discovered, Guterres had fought alongside the Indonesian government in an armed conflict with forces from Fretilin, the main resistance group.
On the other side was the party that was trying to enforce the law and regulations, he said.
East Timor was then part of Indonesia. Therefore, in this case, Eurico Guterres is a national fighter and a patriot.
Comments have been sought from the office of the Prime Minister of East Timor, Taur Matan Ruak.
Last year Guterres received another grand prize, the National Defense Patriot Award, from Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces general and son-in-law of former dictator Suharto, himself accused of violations rights in the armed forces and was discharged from the army in 1998.
Prabowo, who ran unsuccessfully against Joko in the last two presidential elections, recruited Guterres from the Gardapaksi paramilitary group in the mid-1990s.
