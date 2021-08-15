I-Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Vande Mataram’s version of Tiger Shroff, calling it a “creative effort” | People News





New Delhi: On Independence Day (August 15), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to praise Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s version of the song Vande Mataram. The actor released the cover version of the song on August 10. A day before Independence Day (August 14), he took to Twitter to repost the song and express what Vande Mataram means to him. He wrote: “Vande Mataram … these are not just words, but emotions. Emotions that make us strive to contribute to our nation. This independence day, devoting a little effort to 130 million Indians. “ Responding to his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for his “creative effort” and expressed that he agreed with what Tiger said about Vande Mataram. He wrote in his tweet: “Creative effort. Totally agree with what you say about Vande Mataram!” Check out PM’s tweet below: Creative effort. Completely agree with what you say about Vande Mataram! https://t.co/we0PufWryY Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021 Here is the music video for Tiger Shroff’s song: You might be surprised to learn that the song was sung by Tiger and released as India prepared to celebrate its 75th Independence Day. The song is produced by Jackky Bhagnanis Jjust Music and conducted by choreographer Remo D`souza. The melodious song was composed by Vishal Mishra. Overall, the song is a cinematic delight with the patriotic spirit of Independence Day. It is an ode to the armed forces of our country and to all those who fought battles to ensure the security of our country. Interestingly, the clip also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of footage previously shot by Amar Jawan Jyoti, Delhi.

