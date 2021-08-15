The heat rises on the head of the central bank of Turkey

ISTANBUL – As the markets reacted positively to Turkey’s central bank when it kept interest rates stable last week, the decisions Governor Sahap Kavcioglu will have to make in the coming months will be tougher and more risky to read it in difficulty.

Higher inflation has eroded the margin of safety built into interest rates by Kavcioglu’s predecessor at the bank, just as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up his pressure for rate cuts. Kavcioglu – and investors – are well aware that Erdogan has sacked three successive governors.

In this context, the determination of the central bank was notable. He pledged on Thursday to keep the key rate “above inflation to maintain a strong disinflationary effect until strong indicators point to a permanent decline in inflation”, pushing the Turkish lira up more than 1% against the US dollar and adding 2.4% to the national stock market.

“Some investors seem to have breathed a sigh of relief that the president didn’t get what he wanted,” wrote Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, after the decision.

The bank’s promise may be more difficult to keep from there, as the consumer price index in July was 18.95% higher than a year ago, just below of the official interest rate of 19%. The weak pound has been a persistent source of inflation. The prices of oil and other raw materials have risen sharply. Food prices have skyrocketed. It is only in November that the sharp rise in prices last year will drop from the annual number.

The weak pound has been a persistent source of inflation, causing food prices to skyrocket. © AFP / Jiji

“Every time the president talks about lowering rates, the pound depreciates (…) which further complicates the work of the central bank,” said Ugur Gurses, economist and former central banker.

Kavcioglu, a conciliatory scholar and former member of Erdogan’s party, was appointed in March, becoming the fourth governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) since 2019. His predecessor Naci Agbal had attempted to protect the currency by raising interest rates to 3% above inflation – one of the highest real interest rates in emerging markets – and his sacking hit the Lira hard.

Erdogan’s resumption of pressure comes as the president’s approval ratings fall among the worst of his career, dragged down by public anger over food prices and a broadly sagging unemployment rate around 22%.

“From there I give my signal to some places, because from now on it is not possible for inflation to rise anymore,” Erdogan said in a TV interview broadcast on August 4. “We will therefore see a drop in interest rates.”

Some have questioned whether the “signal” was aimed as much at government statisticians as at the central bank. There are already suspicions about the quality of data from Turkstat, a government company. Erdogan has sacked four Turkstat presidents since 2019.

“When it comes to inflation, all I can say is that it seems unlikely that inflation will peak below 19%, but I’m not sure how confident I am. I’m now in the inflation numbers, ”said Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at Blue Bay Asset. Management, in comments to Nikkei Asia.

Piotr Matys, senior currency analyst at InTouch Capital Markets, said that “even a relatively measured cut in key rates in September to appease Erdogan would leave the Turkish lira more exposed and vulnerable against the dollar” as it could coincide with a tightening of monetary policy in the United States

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to outline the outlook for U.S. rates in a speech at the Jackson Hole conference later this month, Matys pointed out, and a more hawkish stance could strengthen the dollar.

The CBRT worked to put more protections around the Turkish currency. After depleting $ 130 billion in foreign exchange reserves trying to support the pound over a two-year period until last November, before Agbal’s tenure, Kavcioglu’s CBRT expanded access to foreign currency through the through swap agreements with foreign central banks. These include an additional $ 3.6 billion with China and, last week, $ 2 billion with South Korea. Excluding swaps, net foreign exchange reserves, however, remain very negative: minus $ 41 billion at the end of July.

Erik Meyersson, senior economist at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, said this remains a critical issue. “Swap deals with other central banks are just stopgaps,” he said.

Economists have rethought when and to what extent Kavcioglu can safely cut rates in the face of high inflation. Deutsche Bank economists have moved their forecast for the first cut to November from October and only forecast a 100 basis point cut by year end, from a previous forecast of 200 points.

“If the central bank falls for Erdogan’s green ‘signal’ at the most critical time for inflation, we will experience a huge crash,” Gurses said. “Due to repeated mistakes, Turkey has already fallen into an inflation / currency devaluation spiral. We risk spiking inflation in the 20s, 30s percent.”

Matys added that since “the real interest rate is barely in positive territory, you could perfectly well argue that given the underlying trend in inflation seen over the past few months, the CBRT should have raised even more. its key rate of 19%. impossible after the dramatic Erdogan reshuffles that we saw recently at the central bank. “

The headquarters of the Central Bank of Turkey in Ankara. © Reuters

When asked if the bank is feeling pressure from Erdogan, Kavcioglu hijacks the details. “Global inflation, commodity prices, supply chain issues are putting more pressure on us,” he said at a press conference in July. “As a monetary policy committee, we make decisions by fully evaluating data and developments in the markets and around the world.”

Yet the bank’s credibility remains a problem for financial markets and will likely be tested before the end of the year. Last month, the CBRT raised its year-end inflation projection to 14.1% from 12.2%, suggesting it sees plenty of room to cut rates and keep its political shield intact.

However, economists’ most recent median expectation, polled by data provider Foreks, is year-end inflation of 18%. This suggests that Kavcioglu has much less leeway.