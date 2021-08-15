German media urge Merkel to rescue Afghan journalists – POLITICO





Germany’s mainstream media on Sunday urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to create an emergency visa program to help local journalists flee Afghanistan as the Taliban took control of the country. In one open letter to Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, news outlets including Der Spiegel, the dpa news agency and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, said they feared for the lives of Afghan journalists who had served German readers and viewers during 20 years. They called on senior officials to create an emergency immigration program mirroring that established for interpreters who had assisted the German military. “This letter is a cry for help,” they wrote. “Our reporting, which provided the public and German politics with analyzes, ideas and impressions of the country, was inconceivable without the commitment and courage of the Afghan colleagues who supported us there: local journalists, freelancers. and translators. ” “The lives of these freelancers are now extremely threatened,” they continued, adding: “According to international human rights organizations, there is hardly any country in the world in which journalists are now as vulnerable as they are. in Afghanistan. We hereby call on you to set up an emergency visa program for Afghan workers at German media companies. The letter noted that US and UK media companies have made similar appeals to their governments in recent days and that the Biden administration is including journalists in its refugee program in Afghanistan. “Without these brave Afghans, the German public and politicians could not have been informed of the general conditions of the Bundeswehr’s 20-year mission,” the media wrote. The call for Merkel and Maas came as European nations and the world watched Taliban fighters sweep through Kabul on Sunday, and as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country for Tajikstan, marking the collapse of his government and dispelling any hope of international efforts to ensure an orderly transition. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he discussed the situation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday. “NATO is helping to keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations,” Stoltenberg tweeted. But Stoltenberg’s comments only underscored the alliance’s utter powerlessness following US President Donald Trump’s decision last year to negotiate a so-called peace deal with the Taliban, in which he agreed. to withdraw all foreign forces. Many European allies were deeply skeptical of the pullout, and Stoltenberg warned Trump against rushing action, but they had virtually no input and waited for months after President Joe Biden’s inauguration for a decision to override the advice of military commanders and continue Trump’s withdrawal initiative. The Johnson government announced on Sunday that the British parliament would be recalled on Wednesday to debate the situation in Afghanistan. British officials have also been criticized for their apparent reluctance to help Afghan refugees fleeing the country in response to the Taliban takeover. Meanwhile, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jana, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, did a search in the United States on Twitter, claiming that Washington had learned nothing from the Soviet military failure in Afghanistan. He also retweeted an observation that a Taliban spokesperson has a Twitter account while Trump’s account remains suspended. “Everything you need to know to understand why the Taliban are taking over Afghanistan,” Jana wrote.

