the sweet moments of Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan
BEIJING, 15Aot2021 / CNW / -The Qixi festival celebrates the annual meeting between a fairy and a man whose love was forbidden in Chinese mythology. Also known as double seven day, it falls on the seventh day of the seventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar.
The holiday, which emphasizes great romance and unwavering love, is now celebrated as the Valentine’s Day Chinese.
Qixi falls on August 14th of this year. On this special day, let’s take a look at the love story of Chinese President XiJinping and his wife PengLiyuan.
Married for 34 years, XiJinping and PengLiyuan are regarded by many people in China as a good example of marriage.
A responsible husband
XiJinping is widely known as a good ruler, determined to serve the people wholeheartedly, but also as a good companion and a responsible husband, to use Mr.mePeng.
I have a very happy family. My wife and I both have our own careers, but we are working together to build our family, said President Xi, while he was secretary of the provincial committee of Zhejiang of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in a TV interview in 2004.
Although XiJinping and PengLiyuan were separated by their duties most of the time, they understood each other and cared about each other.
It is very cold in winter in the province of Fujian where chairman XI was working; MmeSo Peng sewed a quilt for her husband. When MmePeng was working at the Spring Party Gala, President Xi was cooking dumplings and waiting for his wife to come home so they could have dinner together.
After being married for over a decade, I call my wife every day, even though we don’t have much time to be together, he said in the interview.
Twenty-one photos were counted in the office where President Xi gave his New Year’s speech in 2021, including several family photos, including one of the presidential couple in front of Dashuifa (the great fountain), one of the most ancient ruins. best known from the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, and one from MmePeng in his youth.
A humble and frugal couple
XiJinping and PengLiyuan got married in September 1987. To celebrate their wedding, they held a simple meal with a few colleagues and friends, rather than a traditional wedding ceremony.
on the eve of the 2015 Spring Festival, President Xi visited the village of Liangjiahe in the north-western part of Shaanxi, where he had worked and lived for almost seven years. He introduced PengLiyuan to area residents speaking with the local accent, saying: This is my wife.
Holding hands on the world stage
The love affair of XiJinping and PengLiyuan, who have made numerous appearances on the international scene holding hands, is being admired around the world.
In Australia, during an inspection of the Xuelong, the Chinese scientific research vessel in Antarctica, when President Xi got into a cabin, he turned and held out his hand.mePeng to help him go up.
During an official visit to India in September 2014, Mr.mePeng was invited to sit on a swing. After swaying for a while, she offered to join President Xi. He quickly sat down and enjoyed a moment on the swing with his wife.
The couple also wore matching outfits on various occasions.
Do not ignore your true love when a great distance separates you, never forget it when your daily life is busy, and do not ignore it when you are working incessantly. These words are those of President XI and are what he worked on.
