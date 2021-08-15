There is a financial note reading, this is the leadership of the JCI movement next week





KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will submit a financial note and plan for the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget or RAPBN 2022 at the annual DPR / MPR session on the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, Monday (8/16). Erdikha Elite Sekuritas analyst Regina Fawziah said, based on the history of previous years, that reading financial ratings had little effect on the movement of the composite index of Jakarta (JCI). Because, usually in addition to readings related to financial notes, there are also submissions related to RAPBN 2022, economic growth projections 2022, inflation targets, SUN interest rates and others, which were previously approved. by the budget agency DPR RI (Banggar). Just to let you know, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, conveyed the projection of economic growth in 2022 in the range of 5.2% to 5.8% while the inflation rate is at the level of 2 % to 4%. Read also: The majority of LQ45 issuers performed well in the first half of 2021, here are the stock recommendations Regina said the policy of Imposing Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM), which had taken about a month and a half, followed by a decrease in the number of daily cases, would impact the pace of economic growth in the country. ‘to come up. This is supported by several data on economic indicators which are even better than the period of last year. Regina estimated that improvement in this condition could continue until the fourth quarter, especially if the Covid-19 case continues to show a downward trend. With changing current conditions, he predicts that there is potential for an increase in Indonesia’s economic growth rate next year, assuming that the curve of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia will again be in. slope and mobility will increase again. Public consumption and purchasing power have also increased again with the reopening of several activity sectors with strict health protocols still in force. Global economic conditions also tend to be better in order to encourage the pace of national economic growth, Regina explained. However, in line with the projected economic growth which tends to improve next year, market participants should be aware of the monetary policy changes of the Bank of Indonesia as the monetary policy holder. Indeed, the improvement of the economy is accompanied by an increase in inflation due to the level of public consumption and increased mobility. Thus, it is possible that the IB changes its monetary policy in order to maintain the inflation rate and purchasing power or public consumption. This also applies to the Central Bank of the United States (US), the Fed. If US economic growth, especially in terms of inflation and employment, continues to improve, then there is a possibility that the Fed will change existing monetary policy in 2022, which therefore also needs to be taken into account by policy makers. market players. Regina predicts that JCI will move next week between 6,100 and 6,250. Next week there will also be the release of several national economic data, such as trade balance, export and import data, to BI Board of Governors (RDG) meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stocksetup.kontan.co.id/news/ada-pembacaan-nota-keuangan-begini-arah-pergerakan-ihsg-pekan-depan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos