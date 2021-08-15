Prime Minister Modi is criticized in Bengal for an error in the address of the Red Fort | Latest India News





West Bengal political parties targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for saying in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort that freedom fighter Matangini Hazra was from Assam. Modi, while talking about the women who marked the freedom movement in India, mentioned Queen Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, Queen Chennamma of Kittur and Rani Gaidinliu of Nagaland. In the same breath, he said, Assams Matangini Hazra. Hazra (1869-1942), a staunch follower of Mahatma Gandhi, was a resident of Tamluk, now in the district of East Midnapore in West Bengal. She died when police opened fire on a motorcade she was leading as part of the Quit India movement. In Kolkata there are many statues of Hazra and a road is also named after her. In 2002, the Indian government paid homage to Hazra by issuing a postage stamp. The ruling Trinamool Congress said the mistake amounted to an insult from Bengal. Matangini Hazra is a Bengal freedom fighter, Mr @narendramodi! With so little respect for our glorious history, you once again insulted all of #Bengale. @ BJP4India he commits to erase our history? Make fun of them as they please? SHAME, tweeted the TMC. Party Secretary General Kunal Ghosh said: “Goofs like these are inevitable when someone relies on a written speech for dramatic effect. The Prime Minister must apologize right away. In an effort to defend the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Bengal Unity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dilip Ghosh said: “He made a small mistake. There are thousands of great people who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. People shouldn’t make it a problem. Ghosh’s statement sparked stronger reactions, with Congress and the left stepping up their attack. The prime minister should depend less on the teachings of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and members of his secretariat should educate themselves before preparing his speech, said Left Front chairman Biman Bose, a veteran of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) . Pradip Bhattacharya, Congressman Rajya Sabha, said: “It is very unfortunate. Matangini Hazra is an icon. Many academics, writers and political party supporters have taken to social media and targeted Modi. Some of them said the missteps showed why the national leaders of the BJP were called bahiragato (foreigners) by the TMC in recent assembly polls. The incident came a day after Bengal BJP’s women’s front Mahila Morcha paid tribute to Hazra. Remembering the valiant daughter of Bharat Matas Matangini Hazra of West Bengal on the occasion of India’s 75th year of independence, Mahila Morcha on Saturday tweeted images of Hazra, Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda . By the way, BJP lawmaker Suvendu Adhikari, the opposition leader in the Bengal assembly, is also from the East Midnapore district and mentions Hazra in most of his political speeches.

