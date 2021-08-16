Putin and Xi Jinping did not read Ea de Queirs – Observer

The fall of Kabul to the Talibs happened much faster than many anticipated. The departure of US troops from Afghanistan looked more like an escape from Vietnam than a planned and ordered withdrawal. This is a disservice to the fight against terrorism and to the creation of a dangerous hotbed of instability in Central Asia, which could have repercussions in other regions of the planet.

It is a fact that an Islamic extremist group forced American and NATO troops to withdraw from Afghanistan in a hurry. If the Talib has succeeded, why what other radical movements in other Islamic countries will not? This example can be even more contagious among young people, those most affected by unemployment, corruption and lack of prospects in their country.

As far as the European Union is concerned, the serious strategic error of the United States and NATO could reignite waves of terrorist attacks and illegal immigration.

In Afghanistan itself, the United States and NATO brought in those who trusted their policies, and now their fate, which should be anything but enviable, is abandoned. The Talibs, despite all their promises, have already given sufficient evidence of medieval bigotry, bigotry and revenge.

Washington and its Western allies could have taken steps to prevent the Talibs from returning to power: pressure Pakistan to stop being a training ground for Afghan terrorists and cut logistical support or create an elite. and political and military institutions capable of governing the country. They have had 20 years to do it, but little or nothing has been accomplished.

The military catastrophe of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan gives new arguments to countries which challenge the power of the United States on the international ground, like the cases of Russia and China. Moscow has much to celebrate and does not hide this feeling. There are two reasons for this: the United States is strongly weakening its positions in Central Asia, a region that Russia considers to be part of its zone of influence. Second, Russian leaders believe that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is yet another example of the failure of the policy of unipolarism and of the need for Russia to strengthen its policy and presence on the international ground.

China’s reasons should not diverge too much from those of the Kremlin, and fears about how the situation will develop are similar. Neither the Chinese nor the Russians are sure that the Afghan Talibs and other extremist armed groups do not intend to push the conflict beyond the borders of Afghanistan. Beijing fears that Afghan extremists will encourage separatism and armed struggle in Xinjiang, a region where Muslims constitute the majority of the population and are victims of severe harassment by the Chinese Communist authorities.

Russia will concentrate its efforts so that radical armed movements do not infiltrate countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and therefore in the Muslim regions of the Russian Federation.

Russia. To avoid these scenarios, diplomats from Moscow and Beijing, who have long frequented the talibés, received the highest officials of an organization whose name, for example, in Russia, can only be pronounced with the definition of terrorist group. Thus, the Russians and Chinese legitimize the bearded Afghans in the hope that they control the situation in Afghanistan, contribute to the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking in the region.

However, it will be a colossal task given the technical and political problems in Afghanistan. Some analysts point out that there is no unity even within the Talibs. If the old talibés, weary of decades of war, can accept the Russian and Chinese proposals, the new talibés want to continue the sacred fight against the infidels and take them to new territories. The Talibs are not the only terrorist organization fighting in Afghanistan.

In Russia, there are many who fear that their country will engage in armed conflict and recall the sad and disastrous experience of the Communist leaders, who decided to occupy Afghanistan militarily and had to withdraw ten years later.

One cannot exclude the Machiavellian possibility that the United States so quickly abandoned Afghanistan to cause a serious headache to the Russians and the Chinese. These will have to solve the problems that the United States and NATO have not dealt with.

I doubt that American leaders like George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump or Joe Biden have read Ea de Queirs’ letters from England, but since he writes that history is an old woman who keeps repeating herself and again, I advise that the Russian and Chinese embassies urgently send translations to their leaders. The text of the letter on Afghanistan is brief but very informative.