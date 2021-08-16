Politics
Enes Kanter Responds to Death Threats in Twitter Message: “I’m Not Afraid” | Launderer report
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has responded to death threats he received after speaking out against the Armenian genocide that took place at the turn of the 20th century.
“I’M NOT AFRAID,” Kanter wrote at the end of a Twitter post:
Its edges @EnesKanter
The number of death threats I just received in the past 2 hours is crazy to tell the truth.
I promised myself many years ago to defend human rights for all.
I am for the truth, no matter who says it.
I am for FREEDOM, no matter who it is for or against.
I AM NOT AFRAID https://t.co/oSx0HPnjQK
Earlier today, Kanter posted a message calling on his home country, Turkey, to “face its crimes past and present.”
It was part of a larger article discussing what Kanter called his “ignorance” of the Armenian genocide, which occurred between 1915-17 and resulted in the death of about 1.5 million Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire. Historians generally consider these events to be the first genocide of the 20th century.
According to the Associated Press, “Turkey denies that the dead constitute genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and those killed have been victims of civil war and unrest.” Earlier this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke against US President Joe Biden’s announcement in April that the massacre of Armenians should be considered genocide.
Kanter, who lived in Turkey as a child, said during a E: 60 functionality that he has publicly criticized Erdogan since 2013, when a government corruption scandal exploded.
The great man of the Celtics took up his permanent residence in the United States. Turkish government request an INTERPOL “red notice” for him in 2019, similar to an arrest warrant, for Kanter’s alleged links to Turkish academic Fethullah Gulen.
Dr. Mehmet Kanter, Enes’ father, past three years in a Turkish prison for a similar allegation.
Kanter has noted he plans to become a US citizen at some point this year.
Sources
2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10010405-enes-kanter-responds-to-death-threats-in-twitter-post-i-am-not-scared
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]