UK Parliament to be recalled due to Taliban takeover

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to recall Parliament next week to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan. Sources in Number 10 have confirmed that the Prime Minister will return MPs to Westminster before the end of the summer recess on September 6. The government is in conversation with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to decide on the timetable, I understand. It is believed that the recall could only last for a day, rather than marking an untimely end to the summer vacation package. Boris Johnson is also calling a meeting of the Cobra government emergency committee on Sunday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Downing Street said. Opposition figures including Sir Keir Starmer have called for the recall of Parliament as the situation in Afghanistan worsens. < class=""> Read more Mother of Afghan soldier killed as Taliban prepares to take over: I feel like it has just been used Taliban forces have passed most of Afghanistan’s major cities over the past week, in a meteoric advance across the country. The insurgent group now appears poised to seize power in the capital Kabul, and talks have reportedly started to transfer power from the Afghan government to the Taliban. Figures in the UK have criticized the withdrawal of Western forces. Conservative MP TomTugendhat, who chairs the Commune’s foreign affairs committee, described the situation as the biggest foreign policy disaster since the Suez crisis. And Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood urged Mr Johnson to act. I beg the Prime Minister to think again. We have a shrinking window of opportunity to recognize where this country is going as a failed state, he said.Radio schedules. We can turn the tide, but it takes political will and courage. Now is the time for us to move forward. We could prevent that or else history will judge us very, very harshly for not stepping in when we could and letting the state fail, he said. Sir Keir said Parliament should be recalled so the government can provide information on its plans. We need Parliament to be recalled so that the government can brief MPs on how it plans to work with its allies to avert a humanitarian crisis and a throwback to the days when Afghanistan was a base for extremists whose the aim will be to threaten our interests, our values ​​and our national security, he said.

