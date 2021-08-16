[POPULER NASIONAL] Jokowi calls for lower prices for PCR tests





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – There are two news on the national office Kompas.com most wanted to be the most popular news item on August 15, 2021. First of all, about the president Joko Widodo who asked for the price of the test PCR for Covid-19 lowered. Second, the question Juliari Coal had time to come PCN after being appointed Minister of Social Affairs. Below we present the information to you: Jokowi ask the price PCR test lowered President Joko Widodo has called for the price of PCR testing for Covid-19 to be lowered. Jokowi said lowering the price of PCR tests is a way to step up testing for Covid-19 cases.

"I spoke about it with the Minister of Health, I asked that the cost of the PCR test be in the order of Rp 450,000 to Rp 550,000," Jokowi said in a program broadcast on Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat, Sunday (15/8/2021). Also Read: Jokowi Calls For PCR Testing Prices To Be Lowered To IDR 450,000-IDR 550,000 Jokowi also requested, at this price, that the results of the PCR test could be published no later than 1×24 hours. "I also ask that the results of the PCR tests be known within a maximum of 1 x 24 hours. We need speed," Jokowi said. Juliari had visited the KPK after taking the oath Minister of Social Affairs Former Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara visited the KPK after being sworn in as Minister of Social Affairs. This was revealed by the former chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Situmorang jump in the political debate organized by Medcom.id, Sunday (8/15/2021). Saut said Juliari arrived early in the morning and was greeted by a number of KPK leaders. Also read: Former KPK leader calls on Juliari Batubara to visit KPK after being sworn in as Minister of Social Affairs Juliari's arrival, Saut said, called for coordination with the KPK to oversee the use of the budget at the Ministry of Social Affairs. "Yes, it's okay if we have people with good intentions, they usually ask for coordination with us. Maybe he already is. cartography at the ministry of (social) very hard. Looks like he already has meaning wow (working) there (the Minister of Social Affairs) is very hard. Because the funds are so big, and he must have heard (the information) on the right and on the left, yes, it is heavy. I said okay, I called Lae, I was careful, guarded, "Saut said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/08/16/05450021/-populer-nasional-jokowi-minta-harga-tes-pcr-diturunkan-juliari-sempat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

