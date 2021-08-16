Six major announcements made by PM Modi

75th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday from the ramparts of Fort Rouge. During his 1.5-hour address, Prime Minister Modi touched on a wide range of topics including economy, infrastructure, Atma Nirbhar Bharat and social protection programs launched in recent years. The Prime Minister also outlined his vision for the next 25 years and what his government will do in the near future.

List of 6 BIG announcements

Gati Shakti – National Master Plan

Prime Minister Modi said that in addition to modern infrastructure, there is a need for a holistic and integrated approach in infrastructure construction.

We will launch Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan which will be a huge project and fulfill the dreams of millions of compatriots. This program of more than 100 lakh crore rupees will translate into new employment opportunities for lakhs of young people, ”he said.

The Gati Shakti will be a national infrastructure master plan, which will lay the foundation for a holistic infrastructure and lead to an integrated and holistic path to our economy. At present, there is no coordination between our means of transport. Gati Shakti will break down the silos, and remove all these obstacles. This will reduce the commuting time for the common man and the productivity of our industry will also increase, “Prime Minister Modi said.

75 Vande Bharat trains

The country has decided to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav’s independence. You know that we have decided to celebrate this Amrit Mahotsav of independence for 75 weeks. It started on March 12 and will continue until August 15, 2023. We have to move forward with new enthusiasm and therefore the country has made a very important decision. During these 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect all corners of the country. The rate at which new airports are being built in the country and the UDAN program connecting remote areas is unprecedented. We can see how better air connectivity gives new flights to people’s dreams

Fortified rice

Prime Minister Modi said his government’s priority was to provide food to every poor person in the country. He said malnutrition and lack of essential nutrients among poor women and poor children are major obstacles to their development.

In view of this, it was decided that the government would fortify the rice given to the poor under its various projects. Will give rice enriched with nutrition to the poor. Whether it is rice available at the ration store, rice supplied to children during the midday meal or rice available in each program, it will be enriched by 2024 “, he added.

Sainik schools for girls

Prime Minister Modi today announced the Sainik Schools for Girls. He said he used to receive thousands of messages from girls they wanted to study in Sainik schools. The doors of schools should be open to them. We carried out a pilot project at the Sainik school in Mizoram two and a half years ago giving admission to our daughters. Now the government has decided that all Sainik schools will be open for girls. My daughter will also be studying in all Sainik schools across the country, ”he said.

National Hydrogen Mission

Prime Minister Modi announced the establishment of the National Hydrogen Mission. He said green hydrogen is the future of the world. We must make India a global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen in the “Amrit Kaal”. This will not only help India to make further progress in the field of energy self-sufficiency, but will also become a new source of inspiration for clean energy transition around the world, ”he said.

E-commerce platform for self-help groups

For self-help groups, the Prime Minister today announced an e-commerce platform. He said that more than eight crore women in the villages are associated with self-help groups and they design high-end products. Now the government will create an e-commerce platform to secure a huge market at home and abroad for their products, ”he said, adding that when the country goes ahead with the mantra of speaking out for the local, this digital platform will connect the products of women’s self-help groups with people in remote areas of the country as well as abroad and this will have far-reaching consequences.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.