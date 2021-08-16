Investors Switch From Ecommerce To Flea To Avoid China Crackdown





Semiconductor Updates Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about semiconductor news.

Investors are cramming into Chinese chip, software and biotech groups at record pace while cutting their bets on e-commerce, as they try to align with Beijing’s political priorities and avoid increasingly broad regulatory repression. Chinese President Xi Jinping has led a regulatory attack on internet platforms this year, hitting those in food delivery, e-commerce, fintech, games and education. But the Chinese Communist Party’s desire to advance technologies such as high-end manufacturing has spurred other companies. China’s semiconductor industry has been bolstered by a multibillion-dollar government plan, in part to counter the United States’ determination to stifle its tech industry. Beijing wants the country to produce 70% of its semiconductors in the country by 2025, up from a third today. The value of venture capital investments in Chinese semiconductor companies rose 446 percent in the second quarter from the first, to a record $ 8.9 billion, according to data from Preqin. As part of a deal, Chinese manufacturing group BYD Semiconductor raised Rmb 1.9 billion ($ 293 million) in a Series A round from investors, including Sequoia China, in May. “For China, the most important technological areas are semiconductors, aviation and life sciences. When President Xi talks about the importance of technology, he expressly elevated the manufacturing industry over digital products, ”said Dan Wang, Shanghai-based technology analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. advised Beijing has also encouraged investments in artificial intelligence. WeRide, an autonomous driving start-up, raised $ 310 million from investors including the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in June. In contrast, investments in Chinese fintech companies fell 36% to $ 360 million in the second quarter from the previous one, according to Preqin. The industry has been under crackdown since regulators withdrew Jack Ma’s Ant Group’s initial $ 37 billion public offering at the last minute in November. Meanwhile, investment in gaming and e-commerce companies fell 96% and 54% to $ 121 million and $ 4 billion, respectively, in the second quarter. Groups that operate in these spaces, such as Tencent and Meituan, have also been targeted by Chinese regulators this year. The co-founder of a large Silicon Valley venture capitalist with a large Chinese fund said he still plans to invest in the country, but only in biotechnology, software and other sectors considered ” safe ”. According to Refinitiv, another data provider, 74 fundraising deals were made for chips in the second quarter and 133 for software companies. By comparison, there were only 42 in the e-commerce sector. In public markets, Chinese internet companies have also been hit in recent weeks. The Nasdaq Golden Dragons Index, which tracks major Chinese stocks listed in the United States, including Alibaba and research group Baidu, is down 23% since early July. Instead, investors bought shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, renewable energy companies and other areas that Beijing has designated as priorities for development. The Shanghai Star 50 Index, which tracks companies in these sectors, is up 14% in 2021. Shares of electric vehicle makers BYD and Geely, as well as chipmakers such as Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor, have jumped this year. ” Investors. . . want to go into areas like electric vehicles and batteries as a safe haven, ”said Louis Tse, managing director of the Hong Kong brokerage firm Wealthy Securities. “Where can the money go? It goes to actions supported by national policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d06e04e0-6a9e-48b5-860d-94208163bbd2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos