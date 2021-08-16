Speech on Jokowi’s financial note, How is the JCI projection today?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Index Price To share Combined (IHSG) Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on trade, Monday (8/16/2021) will be influenced by several feelings. JCI last Friday (8/13/2021) closed 0.001% (0.160 points) at 6,139.49. Erdikha Elite Sekuritas analyst Regina Fawziah said there are several catalysts investors should pay attention to in today’s trade, such as China’s retail sales in July, which are expected to fall. at 11.5% compared to the previous 12.1%. China’s unemployment rate is expected to remain stagnant at the 5% level, and Chinese industrial production is expected to grow positively by 6.2% after previously contracting by 6.8%. Also read: What is JCI? Here is the definition, the benefits and how to calculate it This week there will also be the release of several national economic data such as trade balance, export and import data. There is also a determination interest rate The benchmark of the Bank of Indonesia (BI) should remain the same as before. Reading the Financial Notes and RAPBN 2022 has the potential to affect the JCI movement. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Regina said, based on the history of previous years, the president’s state speech, especially the financial memorandum, had little effect on the movement. index. Because generally, in addition to readings related to financial notes, there are also submissions related to RAPBN 2022, economic growth projections 2022, inflation targets, SUN interest rates and others that have already been approved by the budget agency DPR RI. Regina predicts that JCI today will move around the support level of 6,090 and the resistance level of 6,200. Meanwhile, next week, JCI will move in the 6,100-6,250 range. Also Read: Know 4 Sharia Stock Indices on the Indonesian Stock Market Meanwhile, MNC Sekuritas analyst Herditya Wicaksana predicts that today the market will still be calm. However, investors are awaiting the release of trade balance data and the determination of the Bank of Indonesia’s (BI) benchmark interest rate. “We estimate that JCI will always tend to fluctuate with a range of 6,094 to 6,160,” Herditya said, quoted in Kontan.co.id. For Monday’s trading, investors can watch to share finance and agriculture sectors. (Akhmad Suryahadi) This article was posted on Kontan.co.id with the title Stagnation at the end of last week, this is the JCI projection for Monday (8/16)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://money.kompas.com/read/2021/08/16/071222126/jokowi-pidato-nota-keuangan-bagaimana-proyeksi-ihsg-hari-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos