75th Independence Day: India Proud of World’s Largest COVID-19 Vaccination Program, Says Prime Minister Modi | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is proud to have the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination program and that more than 54 million people have already taken doses of the vaccine.

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Fort Rouge, the Prime Minister spoke of the country’s struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic and commended scientists, doctors, paramedics, among others.

Prime Minister Modi praised those involved in the manufacture of vaccines in the country, saying India does not have to depend on others for vaccines because of their efforts. “We can proudly say that the greatest COVID-19 vaccination program is happening in India. More than 54 million people have already taken the vaccine, “said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi said if India had not developed its own vaccine, its external supply would have been uncertain. “The period of the coronavirus pandemic has presented a great challenge before our country and the entire human race around the world.

“The Indian people have shown restraint and fought the pandemic with great patience. We had many challenges. But in all areas, we compatriots have worked at an extraordinary pace.

“It is the result of the strength of our scientists, of our entrepreneurs that today we must not depend on any other country for the COVID-19 vaccine,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Imagine for a moment what would have happened if India hadn’t had its vaccine. It took years to get the polio vaccine. In such a big crisis, when there is an epidemic across the world , how would we have received vaccines ”

“India may or may not have received it, and even if it had received the vaccine, there was no certainty that it would get it on time,” PM said. “It is a proud moment for us that thanks to our scientists, we have been able to develop two India-made COVID-19 vaccines and carry out the largest vaccination campaign in the world,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that online platforms like CoWIN and the digital vaccination certificate issuance system are grabbing the world’s attention. “We must make sure that we achieve our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate the 100 years of India’s independence,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that while it is true that compared to other countries, fewer people have been infected with COVID-19 in India and a high proportion of people could be prevented from succumbing to the viral disease, it is not a question of self-congratulation.

“It is not something to be proud of! We cannot rest on these laurels. To say that there was no challenge will become a restrictive thought in the way of our own development”, said he declared.

“Our arrangements are less compared to the rich countries of the world, we don’t have what the world has, what the rich countries have … And we also have a large population and our way of life is also different.

“Despite our best efforts, we could not save so many people in this fight against COVID-19[feminine. Tant d’enfants sont devenus orphelins. Cette douleur insupportable restera toujours avec nous”, a déclaré le Premier ministre.

Il a également félicité les scientifiques, les médecins et le personnel paramédical pour leur rôle dans la lutte contre la pandémie de COVID-19. “Pendant la pandémie mondiale de coronavirus, nos médecins, nos infirmières, notre personnel paramédical, le personnel sanitaire, les scientifiques engagés dans la fabrication de vaccins et les citoyens qui ont consacré leur temps au service public, ils méritent tous d’être vénérés”, a-t-il déclaré.

La campagne pour fournir de meilleures installations de santé à tous les pauvres du pays se poursuit également à un rythme rapide. Pour cela, d’importantes réformes ont également été faites dans l’enseignement médical, a déclaré le Premier ministre, ajoutant qu’il y avait eu une augmentation substantielle du nombre de sièges médicaux dans le pays.

Une attention égale a été accordée aux soins de santé préventifs. Sous le Schéma Ayushman Bharat, des services de santé de qualité sont fournis dans chaque village du pays. Des médicaments abordables sont mis à la disposition des pauvres et de la classe moyenne par l’intermédiaire de Jan Aushadhi Yojana, a-t-il déclaré.

“Jusqu’à présent, plus de 75 000 s de santé et de bien-être ont été créés. Désormais, le travail se fait exclusivement sur le réseau de bons hôpitaux et de laboratoires modernes au niveau du bloc. Très bientôt, des milliers d’hôpitaux du pays auront également leur propre oxygène plantes », a-t-il déclaré.

Parallèlement au souci des besoins de base, la réservation est assurée pour les pauvres de Dalits, Backward, Adivasis, catégorie générale. Plus récemment, dans le domaine de l’enseignement médical, un système de réservation a également été mis en place pour la catégorie OBC dans le quota All India, a souligné PM Modi.

Parlant de la fourniture de rations gratuites à 80 crores de personnes pendant la pandémie, il a déclaré que cela avait surpris le monde et faisait l’objet de discussions. “Au moment de l’épidémie, la façon dont l’Inde a continué à brûler les fourneaux de ses pauvres en donnant des céréales gratuites à 80 crores de compatriotes en continu pendant des mois, cela surprend également le monde et est également un sujet de discussion”, a-t-il déclaré.

Le Premier ministre Modi a également appelé à des mesures pour combler le fossé entre les vies dans les villages et les villes. Il s’est battu pour atteindre une couverture à cent pour cent de programmes comme Ayushman Bharat parmi les bénéficiaires visés.

« De la même manière que nous avons rendu l’électricité accessible à 100 % des ménages et que nous avons fait de réels efforts pour construire des toilettes dans 100 % des ménages, de même, nous devons maintenant aller de l’avant avec l’objectif d’atteindre la saturation des systèmes, et, pour cela, nous faisons ne pas avoir à respecter une échéance lointaine, nous devons concrétiser nos résolutions en quelques années.

“Maintenant, nous devons aller encore plus loin. 100 pour cent des villages devraient avoir des routes, 100 pour cent des ménages devraient avoir un compte bancaire, 100 pour cent des bénéficiaires devraient avoir une carte Ayushman Bharat, 100 pour cent des personnes éligibles devraient avoir un raccordement au gaz dans le cadre du programme Ujjwala et 100 pour cent des bénéficiaires devraient avoir des Aawas », a déclaré le Premier ministre.

