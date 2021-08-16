China prepares to live after fossil fuels





The green energy revolution is redrawing the lines of the global geopolitical map and China is fighting to win. While other energy superpowers such as the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia have clung to their stupendous oil and gas industries to varying degrees, China has done everything to establish its own energy security and independence, much of which will soon be derived from clean energy resources. Europe has largely rotated of oil and gas in recent years, revamping its major oil companies as Big Energy. Indeed, on the other side of Atlantic Big Oil’s most profitable business is more oil as companies increasingly derive their profits from trade rather than extraction. In the United States, the oil supermajors have taken a far different approach to the looming existential threat of climate change and the clean energy transition. “While BP and other European companies are investing billions in renewables, Exxon and Chevron are committing to fossil fuels and betting on moonshots,” The New York Times reported. at the end of last year. And the United States is not alone. Russia took a even harder line when it comes to petro-loyalty. President Vladimir Putin has been a staunch climate change denier, and the very thought of moving away from oil and gas has been anathema to his administration. Someone will sell the world’s last barrels of oil as the era of fossil fuels draws to a close, and Russia intends to be that one. It’s a risky business because Russia’s economy is dangerously dependent on fossil fuels, a market with a limited lifespan. At present, oil and gas accounts for over 60% of Russia’s total exports and accounts for over 30% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Indeed, petronations and oil autocracies around the world risk sink into economic chaos and conflict because the oil markets offer diminishing returns. The story continues Moreover, as Europe has moved away from fossil fuels and turned to more climate-friendly and economically promising options, countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia have become increasingly dependent on markets. Asian people to buy their goods. It could turn out to be their downfall. While China is currently the world’s largest importer of oil and coal, President Xi Jinping takes a local clean energy revolution seriously in the interest of strengthening Beijing’s geopolitical power and energy independence. “By 2060, the world’s second-largest economy aims to transform its electricity generation mix from around 70% from fossil fuels today to 90% from renewable sources such as wind and solar, as well as hydro and nuclear power “, Bloomberg reports. Related: Do Lithium Batteries Present A Major Fire Hazard? While the prognosis is grim for countries that have hedged their bets on China’s demand for fossil fuels, countries that relied on resource-backed loans from Beijing are even more in trouble. One of those countries, Angola, has already delayed payments, and “that’s before considering the impact of shifting energy funding priorities,” Bloomberg reports. “In June, China’s largest bank abandoned its plan to finance a $ 3 billion coal-fired power plant in Zimbabwe. “ China’s development of its clean energy production capacity risks not only strengthening the energy security of its own markets, but also jeopardizing that of competing nations. China has invested heavily in supply chains for critical components and rare earth minerals like cobalt, giving them near total control over parts of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicle batteries and solar panels. In addition, China far exceeds the United States in technological investment and advanced research and development. As China invests huge sums of money to position itself as a leading global innovator, the United States is struggling to pass spending bills that would give it a chance to catch up and stay. competitive. What happened is simply too little, too late. By Haley Zaremba for OilUSD More reads on Oil Octobers: Read this article on OilPrice.com

