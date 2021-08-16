Larry Elder’s lies about his continued love for Trump – Pasadena Star News





I generally forgive politicians who lie a bit. It’s not the best thing they do, but watch who they call for votes. While some citizens are armed with the facts necessary to make informed decisions, others have no understanding of them.

Something that has in fact become a point of pride for some. Blessed ignorance apparently being a mark of authenticity for terminally ill bollixes.

But then there are poles that blast pork pies, like GOP Flavor of the Month for California’s $ 276 million Election Recall Larry Elder, the talkative radio infotainer.

Here is an example. Larry, referred to on Huntington Beach lawn signs as the Sage of South Central, was recently interviewed by The Hill. Done in the hope of distancing himself from Donald Trump, a guy who is not very popular in California. Elder hopes Trump will keep his trap closed.

Quoth Larry: I’m a Republican and have always voted a Republican, so calling myself a Trump supporter is a little unfair. The video of this interview goes around Twitter, accompanied by a lot of hilarity from the commentators. Why? A year ago, you couldn’t separate Elder from Trump with a crowbar.

In a column published on Halloween last year in newspapers across the country, Why Donald Trump Deserves 4 More Years, Elder expressed his opinion on the president victim of the media:

Lost on President Donald Trump-hating pundits who weighed in on the second and final debate with former Vice President Joe Biden was Trump’s energy and focus. The man has just recovered from COVID-19 … Male and 74, Trump is in the high risk category. Its weight makes it comorbid. Yet he was there, still throwing heat at the end of the 90-minute stand-up debate, having spoken earlier in the day at a typically noisy campaign rally for the feast of love.

Rarely has a man called fat, sick and old been treated with such endearing tenderness.

On his website, the Sage said this about the efforts of a Trump-loving author whose book was likely crushed just days after the election:

Has a president been more unfairly vilified than Donald Trump? Yes, he is brash. Yes, he has an ego. Yes, his improvisation sometimes gets him in trouble. But the point is, Donald Trump has been the most successful Conservative president in decades. That’s why the media hate him. That’s why they lie about him. And there is something else. When they lie about him, they are really lying about you, because to the media anyone who supports Donald Trump is deplorable.

If someone talks about you like Larry talks about Donald, marry them.

Larry said he supported minimum wage, but only after saying the best minimum wage was $ 0. Few can straddle two positions like this without pelvic dislocation.

One of the most controversial policies of the Trump administration was to separate children from their parents at the border and then imprison them in small steel cages. Can you believe that without Larry Elder this might never have happened?

The baby sitter himself, Trumps former senior special adviser Stephen Miller, actually made his debut on the Elders show. Stephen was Larry’s own alt-Topo Gigio, helping him propel him to concentration camp world fame.

Miller biographer Jean Guerrero shares: Elder recalled his mentorship of Miller, the architect of Trump’s cruelest immigration policies. As a teenager from Santa Monica, Miller called the Elders Show to complain about the left-wing indoctrination at his public high school. I thought he was incredibly articulate, Elder told me. He invited Miller as a guest almost whenever he wanted, dozens of times.

I have not heard of any recent Elder procrastinating on this. Probably because he no longer cares to discuss it.

John Crawford runs the Sierra Madre Tattler.

