Republicans embarrass Afghanistan in closed-door briefing





McCarthy, who was largely silent on former President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban during his presidency, then warned of the potential risks here in the United States: we must look to our own border. Are we safe at home in the coming weeks?

McCarthy’s explosion came during a nearly hour-long call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. The briefing, which was unclassified, came moments after officials confirmed that the Afghan president fled the country’s lawmakers for the first chance to hear directly from White House officials since the Taliban took over. started to take over key Afghan areas.

As the appeal unfolded, the Afghan government was on the brink of total collapse, the Taliban seizing the country’s capital Kabul, and US officials preparing to shut down their embassy there.

Responding to criticism from the GOP, Austin pointed to the Afghan military’s weak resolve to fight the terrorist group, noting that they cannot buy will and cannot buy leadership, according to those on the call. The remarks, however, angered Republicans who heeded the call, such as Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), Who served in Afghanistan, who saw the administration blaming its failed policies on Afghans who fought and died alongside American forces throughout the war.

President Nancy Pelosi, who began her remarks by thanking Biden for the clarity of his purpose, raised additional questions about the treatment of Afghan women and how the United States was working with non-governmental organizations that remained in the country. , according to sources during the call.

Blinken said he couldn’t give an answer to the unclassified call, but would follow up on a secure line, a response that infuriated Republicans even more.

Another GOP House lawmaker spoke on the call, Representative Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), A veteran of the military. Meijer asked officials if there was enough fuel for all flights evacuating US officials, citizens and allies from the advancing Taliban.

The Sunday briefing for members of the House, followed by an identical briefing for senators, is just the first chance for lawmakers to press the Pentagon for responses to the deteriorating situation on the ground in Afghanistan. Lawmakers are also expected to receive a classified briefing when the House returns the week of August 23.

Yet several GOP lawmakers, including McCarthy, complained that they had received almost no information on the strategy and had not had enough time to ask questions on the call.

Earlier Sunday, Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo).

Cheney, for whom the war in Afghanistan is part of his family’s political legacy, said the United States has let down the Afghan people and their recent actions would make the nation’s allies doubt whether they can be trusted. in the USA.

“It’s not just that people predicted it would happen; everyone has been warned that this will happen. they plotted and planned the attacks on us, Cheney told ABCs This Week.

A day earlier, Cheney blamed Biden and Trump for the current crisis in Afghanistan.

“The Trump / Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and claiming they were partners for peace, and ends in US surrender as Biden abandons the country to our enemies terrorists, ”she tweeted.

Cheney’s father, Dick Cheney, was vice president in 2001 when the United States launched an invasion of Afghanistan in response to the September 11 attacks on the United States. This invasion drove out the Taliban and pushed Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda into the mountains of Pakistan, although the Taliban were able to regroup and prolong the fighting for the next two decades. Bin Laden was assassinated by US forces in Pakistan in 2011.

Twenty years of American support had failed to ensure the stability or prosperity of the Asian nation, nor to extinguish the threat of the Taliban. But Cheney said those who claimed that the United States’ departure from this war was late because total victory would never be attainable did not see the situation correctly.

It does not end the war. What it does in fact perpetuates it, she argued.

David Cohen contributed to this report.

