CCP uses laws to suppress religious freedom: MAC





XI JINPING ERA:

Beijing Demands Religious Leaders Support CCP Leaders While Continuing to Persecute Religious Minorities, Mainland Affairs Council Says By Chen Yu-fu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with the staff editor

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has attempted in recent years to legislate religious freedom by passing laws forcing sinicization and regulating religious leadership, the Continental Affairs Council (MAC) said in a report released on Monday. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping (), Beijing has used an elaborate legal system to effectively control religious systems and leaders, the council wrote in its quarterly report on the situation in China. The council referred in particular to two recent laws: the measures for the administration of religious personnel, which were implemented on May 1 and aim to more closely regulate the religious clergy, and the measures for the administration of institutes. religious, which come into force on September 1. 1. The latter is an update of a previous law establishing religious institutes for the training of clergy and other religious professionals. PARTY PARTY Under this law, heads of religious institutes would be required to support the leadership of the CCP, while professors and students would be educated in socialism with the Chinese characteristics of the new Xi Jinping era, patriotism and the Sinicization of China. religion. The two laws complement Xis’ preference for legal administration and sinization by legislating over religious leaders and institutes, the council said. At the same time, the CCP also continued to persecute religious worshipers, the report added. Last month, four Tibetan Buddhist monks were sentenced to five to twenty years in prison after a secret trial, the statement said. Their crimes were said to have been to contact Tibetans in Nepal, to donate money to help Tibetans in Nepal to rebuild after the 2015 earthquake and to possess pictures and documents relating to the Dalai Lama, he said. he declares. This is in addition to the arrests of more than 20 Tibetans for celebrating the Dalai Lamas’ birthday online, he added. In Xinjiang, the CCP continued to place Uyghurs in re-education camps while denying its actions and fiercely attacking all its critics, the council said. Progressive Democratic Party lawmaker Wang Mei-hui () also denounced the CCP’s manipulation of religion. Religion is supposed to bring comfort and encourage kindness, but the CCP is using it as a tool of political indoctrination by requiring the clergy to study Xi Jinping’s thought, she said, calling the situation a ‘extremely scary. China’s persecution of minorities in Xinjiang is an indisputable fact, she said, adding that the evidence for its human rights violations cannot be erased.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2021/08/16/2003762679 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos