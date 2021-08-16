Politics
PM Modi on the speech of day I
In his Independence Day speech today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the speed at which new airports are being built and the UDAN program covering remote areas of India is unprecedented.
Prime Minister Modi said: “Today the speed at which new airports are being built in the country and the way the UDAN program connects remote areas is unprecedented.”
“Today we see how better air connectivity gives wings to people’s dreams,” added the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Modi also highlighted various aspects of the country during a speech on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.
The government has granted approval in principle for the establishment of 21 entirely new airports across India, six of which have been built and put into operation so far, the Minister of State for Aviation said on August 5. civilian, VK Singh, in a written response to a question put to parliament. .
Under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Program, financial incentives from the Center, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and maintain affordable airfares.
The device was launched in 2016.
The Center has granted approval in principle for the establishment of 21 completely new airports across the country: Mopa in Goa; Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra; Bijapur, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Shimoga in Karnataka; Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh; Kushinagar and Jewar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh; Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat; Karaikal in Pondicherry; Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh; Durgapur in West Bengal; Pakyong in Sikkim; Kannur in Kerala; Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Singh also said on August 5 that out of the aforementioned 21 airports, six entirely new airports, namely Shirdi in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala, Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh and Kalaburagi in Karnataka have been operationalized.
“Proposals for Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kottayam in Kerala, Pantnagar in Uttarakhand and Purandar (Pune) in Maharashtra have also been received under the Greenfield Airports Policy,” Singh informed.
With contributions from the agency
