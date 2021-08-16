Undermining Parliament – Journal – DAWN.COM





ROBUST parliamentary traditions are the foundation of any mature democracy. For a country like Pakistan, where democratic standards are low and remain in the shadow of the establishment, the institution of parliament is essential to establishing the legitimacy of civilian governments in the political system and in the public eye. However, the country’s leaders and politicians continue to treat parliament with contempt and end up damaging their own credibility and endangering the overall stability of the political system. The National Assembly’s third parliamentary year ended last week, in the middle of a session that was unable to resume legislative work due to the constant absence of ministers and parliamentary secretaries. The session that ended Thursday set a damaging precedent for the country’s burgeoning democratic traditions. It ended without any meaningful debate on the president’s speech at the joint session of parliament. If this constitutional requirement had been met in its true spirit, there would have been a healthy discussion on a large number of issues ranging from foreign to domestic policies. atmosphere both inside and outside Parliament.

The government bears much of the responsibility for undermining the authority of parliament. Prime Minister Imran Khan, as House leader, has rarely been seen in the National Assembly, contrary to his claims as opposition leader that he would even attend Question Time and be responsible before the people and the opposition through Parliament. . The firm seems to have taken inspiration from this approach and is not particularly keen on attending sessions. However, the opposition is not without blame either. In fact, both have undermined the prestige of parliaments. In June, the rude conduct of government and opposition lawmakers mocked this country’s top legislative institution. How can our politicians expect the public and the establishment to respect their mandate, if they do not respect it themselves?

Posted in Dawn, le 16 August 2021

