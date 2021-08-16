NSC meets today to deliberate on situation – Journal

Erdogan calls Imran

Pakistan facilitates evacuation of diplomatic and media personnel

FM says Islamabad has no favorite in Kabul

ISLAMABAD / MULTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan called an emergency National Security Committee meeting on Monday (today) to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Informed sources said Dawn that the meeting, which will be chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by civilian and military leaders and senior officials, reflect on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan and possible challenges for Pakistan.

A briefing on national security issues and the situation on Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan will also be given during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday to take stock of the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister told Erdogan that Pakistan is extending the facilitation to evacuate diplomatic personnel and personnel of international organizations and others in Kabul, as requested.

At the NSC meeting, developments will be discussed, the prime minister said.

The two leaders would consult again after the meeting with a view to coordinating their efforts.

Prime Minister Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to continue its efforts towards an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Ministry said Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and would continue to support political settlement efforts.

We hope that all Afghan parties will work together to resolve this internal crisis, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a series of tweets. He said the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul was extending the required assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and the diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.

He said a special inter-ministerial cell had been established at the Interior Ministry to facilitate visa and arrival matters for diplomatic staff and officials of United Nations agencies, international organizations, media and others.

In a related development, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a call on Sunday from UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab.

I shared my deep concern about the future of Afghanistan with FM Qureshi. Agreed that it is essential for the international community to be united in telling the Taliban that the violence must stop and that human rights must be respected, Mr. Raab tweeted following the call.

According to the Foreign Ministry, during the appeal, Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed the rapidly developing situation in Afghanistan with Secretary Raab.

Reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful settlement, Qureshi said the latest situation in Afghanistan requires constant engagement of the international community with the Afghan leadership to ensure a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters in Multan, Qureshi said the world and Pakistan were on the same wavelength that the Afghan issue should be resolved through dialogue and that the configuration of the transition should be inclusive and inclusive. all ethnic groups.

He said Pakistan would recognize the Taliban government in accordance with international consensus and the realities on the ground.

The minister would contact the leaders of all of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries after Ashura so that everyone is on the same page.

Mr. Qureshi said Pakistan had no favorites in Afghanistan. The future of Afghanistan will be decided by its people. Whatever they decide, we will approve it.

Responding to a question, he said the whole world realized the gravity of the Afghan problem and India should also make efforts to resolve the problem instead of complicating it.

If India plays a positive role instead of playing the role of spoiler, it would be a good move for Afghanistan because now is the time to express solidarity rather than creating obstacles, he said. .

Regarding the possible entry of more Afghan refugees into Pakistan, the foreign minister said that so far no other refugees have come to Pakistan.

To regulate the border with Afghanistan, we have closed our border with Afghanistan in addition to installing a surveillance system and deploying more force along the border so that our side remains peaceful, he said. declared.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has set up a special cell at its embassy in Kabul to facilitate visas for Afghan journalists and their families.

Speaking to Twitter, the minister said Pakistan had received hundreds of visa applications from international media personnel to facilitate their evacuation from Kabul.

Earlier today, Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan also announced via Twitter that Pakistan would facilitate visas for Afghan journalists and their families.

Analyst views

Commenting on the latest developments in Afghanistan, Lt. Gen. (ret’d) Abdul Qayyum said what happened in Afghanistan was written on the wall. Talk to Dawn, he said that a cause of war gave soldiers the will to fight, but that it was absent in the case of American soldiers who committed suicide and suffered psychological problems while fighting the Afghan people who had the habit of rejecting foreign domination.

He said that for 20 long years the United States has invested around two trillion dollars and raised and trained a 300,000 strong army that fell like a house of cards, proving it was ‘a miscalculation on the part of the United States, which has continued to paint a misleading picture to mislead its people.

He said that if there was one country in the world that violated international law, did not respect the charter of the United Nations and had a rogue army, it was the United States.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan follows a balanced policy on Afghanistan, but suggested that we should be on our guard to make sure we have good relations with the next government in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan should be the first country in the world to recognize the new government in Afghanistan. He said it should be done in consultation with countries like Iran and China.

He welcomed the Taliban’s announcement that they would not take revenge and said the Taliban appeared to be completely different now.

He also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to convene the NSC on Afghanistan, but said the opposition leader should have been invited to attend as well. National security issues are too sensitive to be left solely to the government, he noted.

Senior analyst Imtiaz Gul said the post 9/11 US war on terror was based on lies, concoctions and arrogance, tinged with a sense of self-righteousness born out of geopolitics . He said US security companies and their Afghan partners were the main beneficiaries of the war.

He said the biggest misplaced projection was that Afghanistan had a steadfast civilian infrastructure when the reality was that the top-level machinery of government included people with dual citizenship or permanent residents abroad.

Syed Irfan Raza in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, le 16 August 2021