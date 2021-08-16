Apocalypse now – Journal – DAWN.COM





The unthinkable has happened, and we have passed the tipping point. Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have reached levels high enough to disrupt the climate for decades, if not centuries. This is one of many troubling findings from a major report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released last week.

Based on more than 14,000 scientific studies, this is the most comprehensive report on the subject to date. There is no escaping the sordid reality of how we got here. The very first line of the report’s summary reads: It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.

With the world having failed to act collectively on the repeatedly issued warnings, a doomsday scenario is at hand. Even the most drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are unlikely to prevent a 1.5 degree Celsius rise from pre-industrial temperatures, according to the report. Extreme weather events heretofore considered rare or unprecedented are occurring more frequently. The asphalt melt heat waves that used to occur once every 50 years now occur once every decade. Several countries are currently suffering from the effects of such extreme weather conditions: hundreds of forest fires are breaking out fiercely in several parts of the world. There were catastrophic floods in Germany and Belgium last month. Hundreds of lives have been lost so far and colossal economic losses suffered.

Mountain and polar glaciers are pledged to continue melting for decades or centuries, threatening water scarcity and depletion of groundwater sources, according to the report. Meanwhile, sea level is also expected to continue to rise for centuries, spelling the death knell for coastal communities.

The intrusion of the sea has already devastated millions of hectares of arable land in Pakistan; unpredictable weather events here have become more and more frequent; our per capita water availability now barely exceeds the scarcity threshold of 1,000 cubic meters.

To its credit, climate change has always been one of the key goals of PTI governments, and massive tree-planting campaigns are among its flagship projects. Insufficient forest cover Pakistan has one of the highest deforestation rates in the world, exacerbating the effects of climate change, opening the door to flash floods and soil erosion that reduce crop yields and disrupt patterns food supply.

Trees act as lungs for the earth, helping to cool the atmosphere. Recently in Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the largest urban Miyawaki forest in the world; 53 other Miyawaki forests are already under development in the city. The prime minister has promised that 60% of Pakistan’s energy will be clean by 2030, and the government has granted massive tax exemptions for the local manufacture of four-wheeled electric vehicles.

We must also join hands regionally to tackle an existential crisis that respects no borders, even if all we can do now is delay the inevitable.

Posted in Dawn, le 16 August 2021

