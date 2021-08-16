Bring Janet Yellen to Beijing and let the healing begin

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

Janet Yellen must dread her first trip to Beijing as US Secretary of the Treasury.

The two previous one-on-one talks between President Joe Biden’s team and their Chinese counterparts have gone down as well as a car accident. A meeting in March in Alaska, for example, led to recriminations and bickering over trade, global alliances and human rights.

Last month, Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was reprimanded for minutes live on camera in north China’s Tianjin city. His stag squatting in the headlights has become a viral meme on social media.

Still, the signals that a Yellen-goes-to-China moment is finally scheduled should be of great comfort to Asia.

Not that Yellen likes being a Communist Party punching bag. A Washington veteran, she’s adept at taking incoming rhetoric. From stints as Bill Clinton’s chief economist in the White House in the 1990s to chairman of the Federal Reserve in the mid-2010s, Yellen knows how to deal with fiery politicians. After all, she was basically fired by Donald Trump. In the United States, respected central bankers always get a second term.

However, Beijing will be something quite different. This is the first chance President Xi Jinping’s business team has to directly express their frustrations over the dire Trump years: the tariffs, angry tweets, lies about failed trade deals, corporate enemy lists, with Republicans claiming to know more than Beijing about what happened with COVID-19 in Wuhan.

Yellen will just have to put up with being a viral TikTok meme for a while. But then the healing can begin.

China is disappointed that Biden’s White House failed to remove Trump’s trade barriers. Xi’s government was shocked to see Biden tighten the screws on Chinese financial firms. Angry, too, Biden provides refuge for Hong Kong residents amid the Chinese crackdown on the city.

But Xi is well aware that Yellen is skeptical of the perpetuation of a trade war that harms American interests. When Trump stepped down in January, trade deficits between the United States and China were larger than in 2016. The costs of rising import prices and multibillion-dollar bailouts to farmers were only offset by the loss of global soft power.

Yellen’s talks with Vice Premier Liu He, China’s top economic official, would be the first step in Biden’s easing of trade relations. It’s also a first step towards the two biggest economies finding common ground on climate change, cybersecurity, North Korea, Iran and even modest trade coordination.

Yet one of Yellen’s most important questions will be, what’s going on with China’s tech policy?

For nine months now, Xi has been pushing China’s top tech billionaires off the road. It all started last November with Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma. The same week Biden beat Trump at the polls, Xi ruined China’s reputation as a capitalist. Beijing killed a planned $ 37 billion initial public offering by Ma’s Ant Group, which would have been the largest in history.

More recently, Xi’s regulators ruined the post-IPO euphoria enjoyed by Didi Global in New York City, where it is listed. Then Xi’s backstab trapped China’s $ 100 billion private education sector.

If you think Yellen is confused about all of this, imagine the man who arguably made Ma: SoftBank billionaire Masayoshi Son. In 2000, Ma was an unknown English teacher in Hangzhou. Son bet $ 20 million on Ma, a bet that was worth $ 50 billion when Alibaba went public in 2014.

Now Son, a man who bet big on Xi’s China, is asking for a time out. At the end of July, 23% of the $ 100 billion in the Vision de Son fund was invested in Chinese companies. By the end of the year, who knows? It’s a time when the interests of Washington’s policymakers and the world’s most influential venture capitalist are intertwined.

But there is much more at stake. Xi’s technological crackdown is emblematic of the new economic model he is creating, for better or for worse, in real time. It is not known if it has a place for the United States, Japan and Europe. Xi’s strategy, it seems, is to insulate Asia’s largest economy from any external leverage.

Could Xi force Chinese companies operating in New York to delist? Will multinational companies be subject to regulatory clampdowns, taxes or new data requirements? Could Beijing stop buying US Treasury securities, keeping the state’s wealth at home? Yellen may be able to find out. Better yet, she might be able to dissuade Xi’s team.

Xi’s increasingly harsh interventions in the private economy risk wiping out trillions of dollars from global stock prices. This could do more than hamper foreign investment – it could weigh on Chinese growth for years to come. It would cost Xi’s economy the influence he spent nearly nine years claiming to build. Increasing state control and opacity is incompatible with creating a system that produces technological unicorns that tap into global demand.

If the global economy were a zero-sum game, Xi’s sabotage of China’s most daring innovators could encourage Washington and shatter the champagne corks of Silicon Valley. But Yellen knows better. She now has a chance to restart. The global community has a lot to do with its punching roll.