PM officially launches unique national program today – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Calling the Single National Program (SNC) an important step towards ending disparities in the education system, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially launch the SNC on Monday (today ‘ hui).

Addressing a press conference at the Press Information Department (PID), the minister said that with the exception of Sindh, the SNC has been launched from Class I to Class 5 in schools public, private and seminars.

We hope that Sindh will also adopt SNC at a later stage. I will soon meet the Minister of Education and the Chief Minister of Sindh, he said. It was for the first time in the country’s history that the SNC was prepared, which is indeed a great achievement for the PTI government, he said.

Monday will be a very auspicious day for the country as the Prime Minister will officially launch the SNC, Mahmood said, adding that all private and public schools and seminars should teach SNC-based books, which were available on the steps.

In addition to public publishers, private publishers have also received certificates of no objection for the publication of books.

He said that there are some challenges for the correct implementation of the SNC, as new initiatives still meet some resistance, adding that the government will overcome any challenges.

The minister warned that action will be taken against private schools that will not adopt SNC-based books. He said, however, that private schools and seminars can teach students additional material / books of their choice, but they cannot avoid SNC-based books. The government is also planning to hold special exams of the fifth grade in the coming years to verify the implementation of the CNS.

He said that from next year the SNC will be introduced from class six to eight, and then in 2023 from class nine to 12.

He said that many of the challenges facing the country were due to the disparity in the education system, as a small group of students trained in high-end schools had a maximum chance of excelling while the majority of public school students did not have the opportunity to shine. due to the different education system.

The SNC, in addition to covering other aspects, also placed emphasis on building the character of students, promoting tolerance, nationalism, civic responsibilities, etc. Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Likewise, said the minister, for the first time, students of five sects of minorities will be taught the books of their sects. To a question, the minister said he would make sure there was no shortage of books in the markets. He said that compared to others, SNC books were very cheap.

Posted in Dawn, le 16 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1640866/pm-officially-launches-single-national-curriculum-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos