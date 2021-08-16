Qatar offers condolences to Turkey as deadly torrential rains kill dozens – Doha News





As the Republic of Turkey battles forest fires, torrential rains have hit several areas, leading to an increase in deaths and serious injuries. Qataris Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and a number of government officials sent condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the death toll from torrential rains continued to rise. The Emir sends a cable of condolences and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Turkey for the victims of the torrential rains that have hit several states in Turkey, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, the Qatar News Agency reported. Read also: It’s inhuman: the Qatari community scrambles to help Lebanon in a total collapse Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Emir and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani also sent their condolences to the Turkish President. Several residential areas in Turkey have been destroyed and vehicles washed away by torrential rains, leading to a continuous increase in death cases since Wednesday. The torrential rains caused severe flooding and mudslides on the Turkish coast, destroying homes and entire villages in the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop. According to the Turkish disaster agency AFAD, some 48 people were killed in Kastamonu, eight in Sinop and one in Bartin, bringing the total death toll to 57. EEight victims were hospitalized in Sinop, the agency added. Meanwhile, hundreds of people are believed to be missing, with residents of Kastamonu using social media to help report cases missing since the disaster. It is not known exactly how many people are missing, but AFAD said 5,820 people, 20 rescue dogs, 20 helicopters and two search planes have been deployed to help. The torrential flooding comes just a week after Turkey experienced its worst heat wave that sparked unprecedented forest fires at its most popular tourist hot spots.

