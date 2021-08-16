The war over departmental territories prevents the government from creating national parks – Journal





PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made no progress in establishing six new national parks and three biosphere reserves to increase the protected area in the province, as ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Officials told Dawn that the KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Council, established in 2015 and headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, discussed the issue in May 2021 when it first met. times since its inception. However, the meeting minutes were never made available due to differences between the wildlife and forestry sections of the environment department.

The board held its first meeting last May which was inconclusive and even the minutes of the meeting were not released to departments, said an official, who deals with issues related to the conservation of natural resources. Legally, the board was in deficit by not holding meetings, he said on condition of anonymity.

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015 (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management), the board meeting is to be held twice a year to advise the government on policy decisions relating to the protection, promotion, preservation, conservation and management of wildlife. in the province.

The Wildlife and Biodiversity Council, created in 2015, held its first meeting in May 2021

Environment Minister Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq, when contacted, said the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the convening of the board meeting. The minister, who may not have had up-to-date information, said six new national parks had been established in the province under the premier’s directives.

In light of the premier’s directives, the wildlife department has drawn up a plan to increase the province’s protected area from 10.21 percent to 16 percent. Officials said the province’s protected area grew from 15 percent to 10.21 percent after the tribal districts merged with the province.

They said that being a signatory to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Pakistan would increase the protected area to 17% of its total territory by 2030 in order to achieve long-term nature conservation. with associated ecosystem and cultural services. values. The country’s total protected area including all game reserves, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks is around 11 percent.

A source from the Department of Wildlife said the province’s protected area would increase to 13% if the government notified six new national parks and three biosphere reserves. A national park requires at least 5,000 acres of land.

The government has created six national parks in the province since 1984. Broghil, Chitral National Park, was established in 2010.

Sources said the wildlife department had identified nine sites for the establishment of six national parks and three biosphere reserves, however, the forestry department was of the opinion that such reserves should be established on or on rangelands. above tree line instead of going to places, which had previously been used by it.

The wildlife department recently submitted a detailed plan for new national parks and biosphere reserves. The sites proposed for national parks include Kamal Ban in Mansehra, Rakh Topi in Kohat, Koh-i-Sulaiman in Dera Ismail Khan, Malkandi in Mansehra, Ghossarah in Kohat-Hangu and Nizampur in Nowshera.

The department has identified three sites – Kumarat in Dir, Mankial in Swat and Palas Valley in Kolai Palas district – which will be developed as biosphere reserves. A biosphere reserve is an ecosystem with plants and animals of unusual scientific and natural interest.

Officials said the department has also proposed the extension of Ayubia National Park and Sheikh Baddin National Park in addition to developing Kumarat in Dir and Makhnial in Haripur District as Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

Sources said that differences between the wildlife and forestry departments, both operating under the aegis of the environment department, emerged during the board meeting. The Chief Minister, being Chairman of the Board, chaired the meeting.

An official said during the meeting, forestry department officials insisted that the wildlife department should not intervene in their area. He said the department suggested that national parks should be established above the treeline – the edge of habitat where trees are able to grow, found at high elevations and high latitudes.

He said the forestry department was reluctant to share the forests it had developed over many years, saying wildlife departments should establish their own protected territories. In response to this, the wildlife department said areas above the treeline did not serve its purpose.

Beyond the tree line, wildlife life cycle needs are unavailable due to its barren and inhospitable nature. Again, the goal of establishing national parks is to encourage ecotourism, but with limited access to the highlands, that goal is also defeated, an official said.

The forestry department suggested that the protected area be established in the newly merged tribal districts. However, wildlife department officials said this was not possible as the land record and status in the merged areas had yet to be settled in an area where land remained a permanent source of major conflicts between tribes.

Posted in Dawn, le 16 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1640882/departmental-turf-war-keeps-govt-from-setting-up-national-parks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos