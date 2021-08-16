Mark Smith: Boris Johnson insulted my community, but he’s not the only one





Next time the Prime Minister comes to Scotland – and it’s going to take a while, let’s be honest – he should come to where I live. If he did, I would show him the empty buildings. I would show him where the stores and businesses were. I took him to the place where 13 men were killed. And I presented it to my neighbors who still remember what the community was like. Perhaps then the Prime Minister would not find it all so funny.

You probably know what I’m talking about. I’m talking about the comments Boris Johnson made when visiting a wind farm off the Aberdeenshire coast. Speaking to reporters on climate change and the need to move away from fossil fuels, he referred to the closure of mines in the 1980s. “Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country “Said Mr Johnson,” we have got off to a good start and are now moving quickly away from coal. ” He then allegedly laughed and added, “I thought that would get you going. ”

The comments have not been well received, to say the least, especially in former coal communities like Cumnock where a few days ago local councilor and former miner Jim McMahon gave his reaction . The prime minister, McMahon said, had no sensitivity for mining communities and the impact of the closures. Mr. McMahon also spoke about the effects on New Cumnock, where I live. “We still feel it 35 years later,” he said, “in terms of the population: 9,000 people at two and a half. ” This is all true – thousands of people have moved – and it has left behind ghosts of places that were once: shops, hotels, pubs, all gone. In some parts of the village there is also deep and lasting poverty, a long-term effect of being detached from the only real major source of employment. And there is a collective memory in the community of how things used to be: good and bad. I remember a former miner telling me how easy it was to get a job during the heyday of coal, but I also remember him telling me he had to work all day in a well that was only 2 feet high. I also remember what Andrew McDickens told me. Mr McDickens worked in the Knockshinnoch mine near New Cumnock and in 1950, along with 115 other men, was trapped underground after tons of mud collapsed on them. Mr. McDickens, who is now 90, described to me the three dark days they spent there, how they sang The Old Rugged Cross to keep morale up, how they lay on the ground while the oxygen was running out and how they dug through stone and rock in an attempt to escape. They were eventually pulled out through a disused shaft, and although 13 men died, it was the biggest rescue in mining history. All of this – this harsh, rugged history – makes New Cumnock and communities like it remarkable and complicated places and prime ministers (especially Conservatives) should only approach their politics with the utmost caution. That said, as crass as Mr Johnson’s comments are, he is not the only one who has insulted communities like New Cumnock, misunderstanding them or doing nothing to help. And the signs of recovery that exist in the village today have absolutely nothing to do with the governments that have followed – SNP or Labor. Don’t let them take the credit. But first, a little background on Mr Johnson’s remarks. He seemed to suggest – jokingly or not who knows – that the mine closures could have been environmentally motivated and, rightly, Nicola Sturgeon dismissed this and said that Mrs Thatcher’s closures had “no concerns. for her. had for the planet ”. On the other hand, it would not be fair to portray Mrs Thatcher as some kind of early climate change denier. In fact, she once said in a speech that it was possible that with the use of fossil fuels we “unwittingly started a massive experiment with the system of the planet itself”. As a former scientist, she also insisted that environmental policy should be led by science and that was in 1988, when the media were so uninterested in her speech that television companies didn’t even care. not bother to send a film crew. The anger at the Conservatives’ treatment of mines also needs the context of what happened next. One of the great failures of the Thatcher government has been the lack of any kind of stimulus package for communities affected by the closures, but it is a failure made worse by the inertia of the governments that have followed. What has the Labor Party done for the mining communities? Damn everything. What did the SNP do? Damn everything. Colin Smyth, the Labor MSP, said Boris Johnson should “start repairing some of the damage done all those years ago”, but the obvious question is why Labor governments did not do it when they were in power from the 1990s. The truth is that the revival in New Cumnock, while it may have been encouraged and supported by the government, actually came from private business, philanthropy, and – much to the irritation of Republicans – royal patronage. A few years ago, the district town hall was redeveloped and renovated and I was there for the grand reopening. It was a big day and Prince Charles, who performed the ceremony, told us that it was still his ambition, when he saved the nearby Dumfries house, to do as much as possible for the surrounding communities, such as New Cumnock. And he did: as well as the town hall, our village square and our outdoor swimming pool have been totally renovated and look great. On the day that Town Hall reopened, I also spoke to businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, who grew up in New Cumnock. He helped fund the restoration of the hall and had some interesting things to say about how to help struggling communities. The answer, he says, is not addiction but education and business and that is what has been at the center of Dumfries House. Charles’s estate is now a major employer in the region, but it also encourages young people who are not in college or working to learn new skills, in construction, catering and other fields. These are the shoots that will grow and flourish in the community. All of this could have been encouraged by previous governments, but it was not and the recovery we are seeing now has nothing to do with Tories, Labor or the SNP. Perhaps this is why – even if the anger at Thatcher is still red and raw – the politics of the old mining communities are complicated and no longer just about Labor versus Tories. There is deep disappointment that government after government, and council after council, has done nothing for towns and cities like New Cumnock. But there is also some hope, finally, that the answers lie elsewhere. Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.

