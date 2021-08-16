Critical decisions made for the benefit of small farmers: PM





OBSERVING THAT more than 80 percent of farmers have less than two hectares of land, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that agricultural reforms and crucial decisions were made with these small farmers in mind, as he invented a new slogan Chhota kisan, bane desh ki shaan (the small farmer becomes the pride of the nation).

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on 75th Independence Day, Modi said: We need to be aware of a major challenge facing our agricultural sector. Challenge of the shrinking of the land of the villagers due to the immense increase in population and the decrease of land holdings due to the divisions that occur within the family. Farmland has shrunk alarmingly. Over 80 percent of the country’s farmers are those with less than two hectares of land. If we see, 80 out of 100 farmers have less than two hectares of land, that is, farmers in our country are practically in the category of small farmers, he said. Unfortunately, small farmers have remained excluded from the benefits of the policies of yesteryear in the country. They did not receive the importance they were due. Now, keeping these small farmers in the country in mind, agricultural reforms are underway and crucial decisions are made in their favor, the prime minister said. Listing initiatives such as changing the crop insurance scheme or increasing the minimum support price by 1.5 times, he said, all of these efforts will increase the power of the small farmer. In the coming times, a campaign will also be launched to create a warehouse down to block level, the prime minister said. He added that Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is led with the small expenses of every small farmer in mind. So far, more than 1.5 lakh crore has been deposited directly into the bank accounts of more than 10 crore of farming families, he said. The small farmer is now our determination and our mantra. Chhota kisan, bane desh ki shaan. This is our dream. In the years to come, we will need to increase the collective power of the country’s small farmers. New facilities need to be provided, he said. The Prime Minister noted that Kisan Rail operates on more than 70 railway lines in the country. With this modern facility, Kisan Rail can help small farmers reach remote areas with low cost of production and transportation, he said. Several products such as Kamalam, Lychee Shahi, Bhut Jolokia peppers, black rice or turmeric are exported to different countries around the world. Today the country rejoices when the aroma of these products made in the soil of India reaches different countries of the world. Today the world is developing a taste for the vegetables and grains grown in the fields of India, he said. The Prime Minister also spoke about Swamitva Yojana and described him as an example of one of the initiatives taken to strengthen the capacities of the villages. Amrit Kaal’s goal is to create an India where the level of facilities does not divide village and city, he said. He called for reaching a target of 100% saturation within the framework of the various programs. All villages should have roads, all households should have bank accounts, all beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat cards and all eligible people should benefit from Ujjwala Yojana and should have gas connections, he said. .

