After the fall of Kabul, what is the next step for Afghanistan?





After their quick victory in Afghanistan, do the Taliban have the capacity to rule and maintain unified control?

David Kilcullen, professor of international and political studies at the Australian Defense Force Academy, says the Taliban have governed much better but the future is uncertain. They’ve trained governance executives and they’re much better at communication and messaging. They also run a shadow government in most of the provinces and a kind of guerrilla government in the big cities.

It is a vital source of income for the Taliban, says Kilcullen. They have a fairly efficient local taxation system and take cuts in drug, agricultural and timber production.

But once the big push is over, unity can become a problem. There has been a long history of dissension between the shuras of Quetta, Peshawar and Miran Shah who direct the activities of the Taliban.

Kilcullen notes that the anti-Taliban strategy has always been aimed at encouraging this. But he says the current Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has proven to be much more capable than his predecessor at keeping the factions together.

Under the previous leader, Mullah Omar, who was killed by a drone strike in 2013, there was an open revolt against the Quetta Shura. And there are always issues with aggressive young field commanders going their own way and needing to be disciplined. But in the initial push, they’ll be unified, Kilcullen says.

He says it’s also important to remember that the Taliban remain closely affiliated with al-Qaeda and Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K), as well as the Pakistan-based Haqqani Network (HQN). Last year, The New York Times ran an op-ed attributed to HQN chief Sirajuddin Haqqani in which he hinted that HQN would have a strong hand in the next iteration of the Afghan state.

Kilcullen says many still believe HQN is separate from the Taliban, or at least quasi-autonomous. While it is in HQN’s interests to maintain this fiction, in reality, it is completely integrated with the Taliban. QGN militants often serve as shock troops for the Taliban, while remaining close to the S leadership, the Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) unit that manages Pakistan’s clandestine relations with the Taliban.

This connection with Pakistan explains why HQN is also helping China, a close ally of Islamabad, to conduct operations against fellow Uyghurs in Afghanistan.

What could Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Director General Faiz Hameed be most worried about? To some extent, these three elements represent competing tensions over Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban, Kilcullen says.

There is Pakistan’s official and unofficial position. Officially, Pakistan supports a negotiated outcome and would not support a forced takeover. But the ISI and elements of the military have secretly backed the Taliban for decades as insurance against India’s influence in Afghanistan, he says.

Bajwa will be very concerned about the flow of refugees. The EU promises help, so it will be very keen to facilitate it. Hell is also worried about how a Taliban victory could boost the morale of the Pakistani version of the Taliban, Tehrik e Taliban.

General Bajwa recently warned that the Taliban and Tehrik e Taliban are two sides of the same coin.

Tehrik e Taliban was disarmed in 2016 by Pakistani security forces, but has recently shown signs of a resurgence. Various reports point to more than 100 attacks in Pakistan attributed to the group since May. And it is one of the many anti-government terrorist organizations operating in Pakistan.

Khan must focus on economic development. For that, he needs a stable government in Kabul and a stable security situation at home. Both may not be possible. China’s continued investment in the region is also important for Islamabad, which would like greater Chinese involvement in Afghanistan to balance India’s influence.

It is clear that China has appointed the Taliban as Afghanistan’s next rulers, Kilcullen said, pointing to the public meeting in July between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Mullah Barader, the head of the Taliban political committee.

But at the last Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, also in July, Wang signaled that China’s support may depend on the Taliban helping to counter Uyghur groups, the IS-K and the Movement. Islamic Republic of East Turkestan.

More generally, China intends to preserve its investments in resources in Afghanistan. And although its Belt and Road initiative does not encompass Afghanistan, it is an important transit route through Central Asia to other countries like Iran, with which the China has just signed a 25-year economic and security agreement.

But can the Taliban be a trusted partner for Beijing?

Kilcullen says many Uyghur militants who fought in Syria have returned to Afghanistan. So how the Taliban treat these groups will be an indicator. Will they hand them over to China or keep them in reserve for leverage?

The Taliban will have other pressure points with China, he said. For example, they can control access to resources, access to transportation routes, and access to telecommunications. To some extent, China can guard against this by sending private security companies to guard the assets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/after-the-fall-of-kabul-whats-next-for-afghanistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos