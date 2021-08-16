Politics
Isabel Crook: Founder of Foreign Language Teaching in New China
Isabelle crook
In 1915, Isabel was born into a family of Canadian missionaries in Chengdu, in the province of Sichuan. After graduating from the University of Toronto in 1938, Isabel, 23, was eager to return to Sichuan. At the time, the “hometown” where she was born and raised was battered by war. Determined as an intrepid warrior woman, she nevertheless decides to settle there and devote herself to anthropological studies.
Dressed in a blue canvas shirt, a straw hat and a pair of straw sandals, Isabel transformed from a well-behaved young woman into a village girl and got on well with the local farmers. With hard work, she and her colleague completed the survey of more than 1,500 households in Xinglongchang and surrounding villages in Bishan County. She recorded the daily life of the villagers of Xinglongchang with various and detailed field notes, including the customs of marriage, planting, herding and trading, which can be called “the most comprehensive big data of Xinglongchang in history “and gives young people today an idea of the situation in the villages at that time.
Isabel conducts a social survey in Xinglongchang (later renamed Daxing Township) in 1981
Isabel’s love for China and the Chinese people was closely linked to the life of a man called David Crook, her husband and comrade.
David Crook, member of the Communist Party of Great Britain, came to China as a teacher within the framework of the Communist International. In 1940, Isabel meets David in Chengdu and the two fall in love. Two years later, they married in London and Isabel became a member of the Communist Party under the influence of her husband.
Isabel in Nanhaishan village, Hebei province
China was always on the minds of crooks. In November 1947, they came to the village of Shilidian, a liberated area at the foot of the Taihang Mountains in Hebei Province, to investigate the ongoing land reform as international observers. In the spring of 1948, they completed the study and were preparing to leave China. Wang Bingnan, who was then in charge of the CCP’s foreign affairs, warmly invited them to stay. After careful consideration, they accepted the invitation and decided to stay in China for language teaching. From then on, they started the education journey in China, sharing the good and the bad with the Chinese people and taking a direct part in the Chinese revolution.
Group photo of Ye Jianying (first from left), David (third from left), Isabel (fourth from left) and others in 1948
Isabel was a little unsure when she started teaching English, as she and her husband had no professional teaching experience before. The good thing is that they knew a lot about the Chinese revolution. Isabel wanted to see how socialism would be built and to know more about Mao Zedong’s thought and practice.
It is hard to imagine the teaching conditions in the midst of war. The Crooks lived and ate with the students, trying every means of flexible and mobile education. They asked their students to take small stools with them so that they could teach anywhere. They adapted the pedagogical approaches to students of different levels of language proficiency. Without practical teaching materials, they collected articles from English newspapers and periodicals. Isabel often had to work late at night on her typewriter before using a stencil plate to print the final text. This is how the simple but useful manuals “came out of the press”.
In the oral teaching of English, Isabel asked students to look at their teachers first in a given conversation. Since there was no tape recorder at school, she had to repeat the conversation herself over and over. Soon after, she developed a sore throat, but she paid little attention.
After the outbreak of war to resist American aggression and aid Korea in 1950, the military urgently needed English language professionals. Under the instruction of Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, a small class of 16 students was opened and the Crooks were in charge of specialized training. They not only gave lessons during the day, but also helped students with learning difficulties in the evening. What impressed Isabel was that everyone was eager and proud to join the military. When they learned enough English, they went to the battlefield.
Isabel also trained the first group of interpreters for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She carefully selected a variety of tapes for her students to listen to and emulate. After more than a year of training, the language skills of all students have improved considerably.
The Crooks have accomplished a great deal in teaching English. In addition to their roles as teachers, they also participated in the development of the New Chinese First College English Curriculum and the compilation of the Chinese-English dictionary. Asked about her teaching career, Isabel said what impressed her the most was the equal relationship between teachers and students.
Isabel retired at the age of 66 in 1981, but she hasn’t stopped working. She has returned several times to southwest China to set up scholarships for children from poor families. She also traveled to Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and other places to help teach foreign languages. She said that she and her husband have always been part of the Chinese revolution and that they have a sense of belonging because of the CCP’s trust in them. They never regret coming to China.
The crooks at the door of BFSU in May 1994
From the Central School of Foreign Affairs at the Peking University of Foreign Studies (BFSU), from the war of resistance against Japanese aggression to reform and opening up, Isabel has witnessed and personally contributed to the development foreign language teaching in China. Together with her husband, she has helped many Chinese people with a vision to make their voices heard on the international stage. Throughout her life she has done what she loves and what society needs. His bleaching hair and aging gait have testified to the integrity, conviction of a scholar as well as his commitment to his ideal, belief and original aspiration.
In December 2020, on the occasion of the celebration of her 105th birthday by the professors and students of the BFSU, Isabel declared that she was honored to participate in the socialist construction of China and the development of its higher education, and witness the rejuvenation of China over the past 100 years. She expected to witness the historic highlight of the CCP’s centenary in 2021.
Isabel and her friends in front of the statue of David
On the east campus of BFSU stands a bronze statue of David Crook. Isabel comes here from time to time to remember her beloved husband and their old age.
(Si Xianming Outline, Section Seven)
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202108/1231563.shtml
