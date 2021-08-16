Jokowi ‘Spreads’ Rp 427.5 T to cut the chains of poverty!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Next year, the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will continue to budget large funds for social protection. To improve the distribution of the budget, the government will take a number of measures. “The social protection budget is allocated at Rs 427.5 trillion to help the poor and vulnerable meet their basic needs, and in the long run it is hoped that it can cut the chain of poverty,” Jokowi said in a speech on 2022. State Revenue and Expenditure Budget Project (RAPBN) and Financial Note, Monday (8/16/2021). In order to improve the distribution of social assistance, Jokowi continued, the government will implement a number of reforms. The orientation of the reform is to improve Integrated Social Protection Data (DTKS) and synergize with various related data, support gradual and measurable social protection reforms, support loss of life insurance program employment in accordance with the law on job creation, improve the quality of social protection implementation of protection and develop protection programs. Not only that, Jokowi has also prepared hundreds of billions of rupees to increase the productivity and quality of human resources (HR). This is essential to harness the demographic dividend and prepare for technological upheaval. “To increase the productivity and quality of human resources, an education budget of 541.7 trillion rupees has been prepared. The development of human resources remains our priority program. Indonesia must be able to take advantage of the demographic bonus and be ready to face technological upheavals. We must prepare productive, innovative and globally competitive human resources by continuing to practice the values ​​of Pancasila, have a noble character and maintain the cultural identity of the nation, ”explained Jokowi. The policy directions for increasing productivity and improving the quality of human resources are as follows: Improve the quality of human resources by strengthening the PAUD and driving schools.

Equitable distribution of educational institutions.

Complete gap education by strengthening vocational education, developing applied research and innovation related to industry and society, internship programs and education industry, as well as the implementation of independent learning programs. “The government is committed to strengthening public investment in education, including supporting the expansion of scholarship programs, adopting information and communication technologies, advancing culture, strengthening world-class universities and by developing research and innovation ”, declared the Head of State. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (aji / aji)



