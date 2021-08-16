The economic foundations of the exhortations of Prime Minister Modis d’Indias Amrut Kaal

Addressing the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to deliver a rousing speech, urging other Indians to regard the next 25 years as Amrut Kaal. On the one hand, he tried to instill positivity among the compatriots and, on the other hand, he reminded them of the kind of effort (Sabka Prayas) that would be required for India to undergo a dramatic transformation by the 100th independence day.

At first glance, it looked like outright political speech. As such, the answer may vary between being very excited about India’s future prospects (if you are a supporter of PM Modi) and berating the speech like another jumla (if you are opposed to its policies. ). But the speech was not only political. It also had obvious economic roots. Moreover, its success would depend on the number of people who believe in what the Prime Minister says.



But before we unveil the economic underpinnings, let’s also go back to what Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said at the CII’s annual session last week, where he was speaking to the country’s top business leaders. I want to understand from you one thing that I still miss in the corporate sector, and that is animal spirits, I don’t see private investment happening as much. I want to understand what you expect from us, to do, so that we can also start, Bajaj said.

There is a connection between Bajajs ‘request and Modis’ exhortation. As Bajaj asked what could be done to stimulate India’s animal spirits, Prime Minister Modi tried to stimulate them.

What are animal spirits?

In simpler terms, it’s a catch-all phrase to explain behavior that isn’t always captured by mainstream economic theory. Look at the table below. Traditional economic theory assumes that people make rational decisions and for economic reasons.

But this combination of assumptions only explains the actions in one of the four boxes. What about rational decisions but those taken for non-economic reasons? Or, those decisions which are taken for economic reasons but which are irrational? Or irrational decisions made for non-economic reasons?

All of these can be clubbed like animal spirits. In their book Animal Spirits, George Akerlof and Robert Shiller (both Nobel Prize-winning economists) describe five different aspects of animal spirits and how they affect economic decisions. These five are: trust, fairness, corruption and anti-social behavior, illusion of money and stories.

Perhaps most important is trust. For example, you would often hear of political leaders and senior officials trying to restore confidence among the population. This trust is essentially a matter of trust and therefore goes, by definition, beyond rational behavior. The economic outlook of a country can change depending on the number of economic agents (or people) who truly believe in a policy or a promise from decision makers.

PM Modi salutes before inspecting the Fort Rouge Honor Guard (PTI)

Likewise, stories or narratives are important. Example of what the authors say about stories: It is generally considered unprofessional for economists to base their analyzes on stories. Thus, there is a tendency for economic events to be over-explained. Just look at the theories offered by experts on a slow news day when stocks have moved a lot. So economists are rightly wary of the stories and reality they seek to define. But what if the stories themselves move the markets? What if they were themselves an integral part of the functioning of the economy? write Akerlof and Shiller. The trust of a nation, or any large group, tends to revolve around stories, they say.

Likewise, when we decide things on the basis of fairness, say when we decide wages, even that is rational behavior. The same goes for the impact of corruption on decision making. Often corruption undermines our rational choice. For example, when deciding which business should get a loan and for how much and how often. The last is the notion of money illusion. Traditional economic theory believes that people do not suffer from money illusions and can see past inflation. But that may not be true. For example, the data suggests that very few wage contracts are indexed to inflation. The question is: why would people rationally enter into a wage contract that is not indexed to inflation?

The result being that there are many ways in which animal spirits tend to alter the behavior of each of us and, therefore, the economy as a whole.

Take the example of what bothered Bajaj: the lack of corporate investment even when, as the government believes, this provided it with a conducive political landscape.

If you assume rational behavior, this is not a conundrum where investments have not taken off.

Here’s a quick explanation.

It’s no secret that since returning to power in 2019, the Modi government has made it clear that it expects the private sector to lead India’s economic recovery. In other words, the government wants to reduce its role in the economy and let the private sector create new jobs by making new investments.

To this end, the government sharply reduced corporate tax rates in 2019. It hoped companies would find it very profitable to make new investments in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the public on the 75th Independence Day at the historic Red Fort, New Delhi (PTI)

To incentivize more such investments, the government has also tried to cut several key social protection programs, even health spending and this too in the midst of a global pandemic while increasing capital spending. Raising capital spending basically means that the government builds more roads, railways, airports and seaports, etc. and thus improves the efficiency of investments made by the private sector in the long term. For example, a new road or a bridge or an airport reduces transport or travel time and thus makes all the businesses involved more efficient and profitable.

So what went wrong?

The problem was a misdiagnosis of what is wrong with India’s economic growth. Most of the data suggests that India’s economic growth momentum is slowing rapidly between 2017 and 2019 due to declining aggregate demand in the economy.

As a result, the government needed to stimulate aggregate demand in the economy. In the absence of adequate demand, most companies operated with low levels of capacity utilization.

But governments’ approach to boosting growth was to look on the supply side. In itself, reducing the corporate tax rate is a great idea, but given the nature of India’s decelerating economic growth (i.e. lack of demand) it was wrong. placed.

Unsurprisingly, companies simply pocketed the money saved from lower tax rates and, instead of using it to make new investments, either paid off past debts or increased profits.

Things got worse when the Covid pandemic hit us in March 2020. The lockdowns, resulting job and income losses completely destroyed the already weak demand in the Indian economy.

For the most part, the governments’ response to the pandemic was less of a stimulus to the economy and more of a back-up plan in the form of minimal availability of food grains, etc. and credit guarantees.

Prime Minister Modi waves as he leaves after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi (AP)

Indeed, it is hardly surprising that business investment has remained low in recent years despite several government incentives. This is because, rationally speaking, there is no reason for companies to increase their investments when demand has still not returned to pre-Covid levels, which were already quite low.

This explains the reference to animal spirits by the Minister of Finance. He wonders what can be done to ignite this spark among business.

This desire to ignite the spark of animal spirits is also at the heart of PM Modis’ latest speech. But, as explained above, the success of his words will depend on the confidence of a large number of Indians, not just his electoral base.

