



As the world watches the Taliban’s advance on Kabul and Western civilization crumbles in the face of mutant strands of RNA, citizens of a group of mostly democratic countries in Asia and Europe mindlessly sting their digital devices, oblivious to the looming apocalypse. Based on a popular meme where a cat called Oatmeal opens its mouth in the shape of a perfect “O”, the game “Popcat” asks the player to simply push the cat’s closed mouth to open it. The player is then rewarded with the sound of a “pop”. If the user wants more “pop” rewards, they have to bite the cat again: It’s the perfect game for a world in lockdown. Unlike Pokemon Go, a game that resulted in hordes of zombies moving through the streets of Taipei City in August 2016, Popcat does not force the player out of the comfort of their medically-induced confinement. And there is no risk of the ancient phenomenon we dread most now: the coming together. To make sure gamers don’t tire of such a sedentary and mind-numbing activity, the designers of Popcat have incorporated another feature into the game to motivate users to keep breaking out: patriotism. Every pop stung by a user is added to a national tally, and Patriots around the world fight frantically to propel their county to the top of the pop charts. Taiwan rose to the top of the table on Thursday, August 12, pushing Finland out of the top spot for the first time since April. However, on Sunday August 15, Thailand had topped Taiwan at the post: Thailand # 1, Taiwan # 2. #Popcat World Ranking, Sunday August 15. Thailand # 1, Taiwan # 2 A review of the ranking of the top 10 countries on Popcat shows a dominance of democratic countries, which begs the question: what are people in undemocratic countries doing while we use the little leftovers of our freedom to spend our time? With 1.3 billion potential pokers, the People’s Republic of China currently ranks 61st in the Popcat rankings, and THAT is truly terrifying. If China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinping ordered everyone in China to play #Popcat, the country could surpass Thailand’s 36 billion clicks over the months in less than a minute flat. But I am sure the people of the People’s Republic have better things to do. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, for example. Then world domination in the real world. Don’t just think about it: just stop thinking. To play Popcat now. Or buy me a coffee so I can continue not to do what I’m told. Taiwan English News is an independent publication without corporate funding. Subscribe to Taiwan English News to receive the latest news by email. Publicity questions are welcome. Share, Like, Comment below, and Please Buy Me Coffee. I really need it.

