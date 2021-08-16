Roshan digital account receipts reach $ 2 billion in 11 months – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Foreign currency inflows from overseas Pakistanis through expensive Roshan Digital Account (RDA) surpassed $ 2 billion mark in 11 months on Monday and will now require more than Rs 13.1 billion to maintain growth .

Deposits in the Roshan digital account topped $ 2 billion in just 11 months, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a tweet. As Pakistanis around the world celebrate the country’s Independence Day, #RoshanDigitalAccount crosses the historic $ 2 billion deposit milestone, he added.

The costly RDA initiative has a brief history of 11 months.

The cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) last week approved a budgeted grant of Rs 13.103 billion for the current fiscal year for a reward program to support foreign remittances in the last fiscal year of $ 29.4 billion. billion dollars and integrated RDA into the subsidy program. . RDA transfers remain in bank accounts rather than being invested in government debt at an interest rate of up to seven percent and will result in reward subsidies.

ECC approved 13.1 billion rupees to support growth in remittances and integrated GDR into grant program

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir told reporters in Islamabad last week that remittances of $ 29.4 billion was a record with a growth of 25%. He had confirmed that the central bank was studying the risks but such growth was not expected for the current fiscal year either. Considering the expansion of the base, we have taken a very conservative estimate for the current year and the growth could even be less than 6pc.

As part of the ECC discussions, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, as leader of the forum, asked about the possible increase in remittances or RDAs through the rewards and grants program, but got no clear answer, sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised Pakistanis overseas when GDR inflows topped $ 1 billion on April 24 and then again when inflows crossed $ 1.5 billion on June 27 .

Since its launch in September of last year, RDA inflows have increased as more banks have joined the program. The government views the GDR’s entries as a sign of overseas Pakistanis’ confidence in the economy, while critics have referred it to lucrative returns and travel bans.

The ECC approved National Remittance Loyalty Program (NRLP) will provide incentives / rewards to overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances to Pakistan based on the point accumulation structure. The program aims to encourage senders to transfer funds through formal channels, thereby further enhancing the inflow of remittances.

The program, which is officially launched on October 1, provides for 1 reward point on an annual payment of up to $ 10,000, 1.25 pc up to $ 30,000 and 1.5 pc of reward points on an annual payment greater than $ 30,000.

For example, a shipper of $ 25,000 per year will be entitled to a reward of around Rs 46,575 based on the point accumulation structure. This means that the first deposit of $ 10,000 will get reward points at the rate of 1pc, followed by 1.25pc on the next installment of $ 15,000.

A mobile application based on Android and iOS (both in English and in Urdu) has already been developed for the purpose by 1-Link, the development cost of which has been borne by the banks. The operating costs of this application will also be covered by financial institutions. Senders will be awarded points for each remittance transaction in accordance with NRLP criteria. Incentives will be used through the redemption of points.

The NRLP will have three levels Green, Gold and Platinum having added virtual loyalty card functionality as a built-in feature. Senders will register as primary users and can add an additional user as a beneficiary. All home remittances through formal channels are eligible for the program, including funds received through RDA and used and consumed in Pakistan.

Under the initiative, overseas Pakistanis will be qualified to receive a number of services equivalent to the amount of points awarded under the NRLP for the redemption of accumulated points. For example, the reward points can be used against PIA tickers or payment for additional baggage on its international flights.

The Federal Board of Revenue will also receive reward points earned on paying customs duties on cell phones under personal baggage, paying taxes on the purchase of locally manufactured vehicles, or paying duties on imported vehicles. Likewise, the point will also be exchangeable against the renewal of the CNIC or NICOPs and passports, the payment of the life insurance premium of the state life insurance, the payment of the tuition fees of the OPF and purchases from utility stores, while separate counters would be installed at airports for priority customs clearance, placement of stands and banners for promotion, etc.

The estimated financial budget based on the assumption that remittances equivalent to 25% of remittances from FY2021 will register for the NRLP is Rs 13.107 billion for FY2022. Budget disbursement will be the same as applicable under other home remittance incentive programs, through which participating public sector entities (PPSEs) can submit their requests to the SBP through 1-Link after verification demands. The SBP will disburse funds directly to eligible PPSEs after receipt of funds from the Ministry of Finance.

The prime minister had already approved the initiative on July 2 this year as part of efforts to increase the inflow of foreign currency into the country.

Posted in Dawn, le 16 August 2021

